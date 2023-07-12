OnePlus 10T at 29% Off Has Never Been So Cheap Before

If you were planning to buy a flagship phone before but were put off by how they have become exorbitantly expensive, fret no more. Amazon is currently discounting the OnePlus 10T by 29% on the highest-specced configuration, dropping the flagship to an all-time low of $499.99 during Prime Day 2023 .

The discounted model packs a powerful combination of 16 GB of RAM with 256 GB of fast UFS storage, at its lowest ever price at $499.99, $200 off the $699.99 MSRP.

OnePlus 10T has a top-notch quick charging capability

OnePlus fitted the OnePlus 10T (review) with a 125 W Super VOOC charging. This rate lets you fill the device's juice from 0 to 100 percent in less than 20 minutes. On the other hand, a fully charged battery can give you more than a full day of use with combined activities and that is a solid battery life compared to most of the competition.

Furthermore, the efficient and powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor helps deliver such longevity. When it comes to performance, the mobile chipset doesn't disappoint, especially in graphics-demanding games and tasks, and it is still very comparable to today's latest silicons.

OnePlus 10T 5G supports 120W/150W fast charging or enough to fully charge it in under 20 minutes. / © nextpit

Beyond the endurance and speed, the OnePlus 10T has a crisp and bright 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It also has a solid triple camera setup at the rear, which is helmed by a 50 MP main sensor. The selfie camera captures 16 MP photos in a wide field of view.

The deal has been running for a couple of days now and knowing OnePlus, this might be stretched for only a few more days or so. Therefore, if you've decided, you better act quickly. Likewise, please let us know if when to decide to buy. Perhaps, hit us in the comments if you want to see similar deals in the future.