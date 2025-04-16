The One UI 7 update schedule has experienced some instability recently. After its initial release in April, Samsung has postponed further availability, with no definite date announced for when the rollout will resume. However, the list of eligible devices has become clearer, with more Galaxy smartphones and tablets now confirmed to receive the Android 15-based update.

Samsung began releasing One UI 7 on April 7, 2025, in select regions, including South Korea and Europe, with the USA following on April 10. The update was initially made available for the Galaxy S24 (Plus), Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

However, Samsung halted the rollout of One UI 7 to eligible devices approximately one week after the initial release. While the company has not provided a specific reason for pausing the update, reports suggest it may be due to bugs reported by users. Samsung has stated that the pause is to ensure the "best possible experience" and that the update will resume “shortly.”

Expanded List of Eligible Devices

Despite the pause, Samsung has expanded the list of Galaxy devices slated to receive One UI 7. The company confirmed that the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series will be upgraded directly to One UI 7. Other eligible devices include the Galaxy S22 and S21 series, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 4/3, Galaxy Z Flip 4/3, and Galaxy Tab S8 series, although these will receive the update at a later stage.

Furthermore, Samsung has broadened the eligibility to include several mid-range Galaxy A-series models. According to a notice posted in the Samsung Members app in South Korea, the Galaxy A54, A53, A35, A34, and A16 are scheduled to receive the update in May. The Galaxy A33, A25, A24, A16, and A15 are expected to follow in June. However, it's important to note that rollout timelines may vary by region.

Additionally, update availability can be affected by device variants and carrier restrictions, particularly for models purchased through mobile carrier plans.

Is Your Galaxy Getting Android 15?

While Samsung has not yet released a complete list of devices eligible for the Android 15 update, we can make an educated guess based on the company’s software update policy. In theory, One UI 7 should be available for all Galaxy smartphones and tablets that remain within their official software support window.

Aside from the confirmed models, we have compiled a list of other Galaxy devices expected to receive the update, focusing on those with software support extending into 2025 and beyond. This list remains speculative and will be updated as soon as Samsung confirms the official lineup.

Shortcut to Updates by Series:

Galaxy A series Android 15 update

The A54 launched with Android 13, and is expected to receive up to Android 17. / © nextpit

Galaxy S series Android 15 update

There is still a lot of fuel on the Galaxy S23 Ultra update tank. / © FrankBoston / Adobe Stock, nextpit

Galaxy Z series Android 15 update

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 should also be supported all the way up to Android 17. / © nextpit

Galaxy M series Android 15 update

Model Announced update date Distribution start Galaxy M14 / F14 TBC Galaxy M15 / F15 TBC Galaxy M34 5G TBC Galaxy M35 June 2025 Galaxy M54 / F54 June 2025 Galaxy M55 / F55 / C55 June 2025

Galaxy XCover series Android 15 update

The rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is covered by the same update policy as the flagship Galaxy S family. / © nextpit

Model Announced update date Distribution start Galaxy XCover 6 Pro June 2025 Galaxy XCover 7 June 2025

Galaxy Tab series Android 15 update

The (literally) big Galaxy Tab S9 family should receive Android 15 before the end of 2024. / © nextpit

Is your Samsung Galaxy device on the list? Have you received the One UI 7 update yet? Please let us know which features you are most excited to test out.

The article was updated on April 16, 2025, adopting the public release and postponement of Samsung's One UI 7 update and the addition of more Galaxy smartphones and tablets as shared through the Samsung Members app.