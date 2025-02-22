Nothing is no stranger to teasing its products ahead of launch, and the upcoming Phone (3a) series is no exception. Several key details about the lineup have been both confirmed and leaked, giving us a clearer picture of what to expect. Now, the latest leak has revealed the design of both models, along with their specifications.

Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro: Glyph-Based Design Stays

Nothing has already confirmed that the Phone (3a) will launch on March 4, but the company continues to reveal details gradually through teasers. However, thanks to a massive leak from Android Headlines, we now have our best look yet at the upcoming devices.

Nothing Phone (3a) has a familiar transparent design though the camera module is elongated and protruding. / © Android Headlines

Based on official-looking renders, Nothing will introduce two models: the standard Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro. Both devices share a similar industrial and futuristic aesthetic, but the non-Pro variant appears to borrow design elements from the Phone (2a) and (2a) Plus (review). This includes a transparent back and a horizontal, elliptical camera module, though this time featuring a triple-camera setup.

Nothing's Phone (3a) Pro has an elevated circular camera module. / © Android Headlines

The back panel retains three LED Glyph strips, positioned similarly to the Phone (2a) Plus, except the rightmost strip near the camera module is now curved. Notably, the Phone (3a) series appears to lack wireless charging support, which has been a common complaint among Nothing’s mid-range smartphones.

As for the Pro model, it distinguishes itself with a floating or elevated camera island, where the sensors are almost flush with the surface. More importantly, the camera arrangement is angled, making the entire setup stand out visually.

Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro: Specs Breakdown

According to the leak, the Nothing Phone (3a) series will share most of its internal hardware and features, including a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and custom Panda Glass protection. Despite the "Pro" moniker, both models are said to feature the same 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

The Phone (3a) is equipped with a 50 MP wide sensor, accompanied by a 50 MP telephoto and 8 MP ultrawide camera. The standard model supports 2x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom, while the Pro model offers a longer 3x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. Additionally, the Pro variant features an upgraded 50 MP front-facing camera, compared to the 32 MP selfie shooter on the standard model.

The Phone (3a) is confirmed to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. However, it's unclear whether the Pro model will feature a faster Snapdragon chip or simply an overclocked version of the same processor.

Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro Pricing

Nothing is set to officially unveil the Phone (3a) series on March 4. The devices are rumored to be priced at INR 25,000 (~$289) for the standard variant and INR 30,000 (~$347) for the Pro model. With only a modest price difference between the two, it remains to be seen how much of an upgrade the Pro version will actually offer.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8a

Are the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) devices worth it with these changes and improvements? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!