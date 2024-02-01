Nothing Phone (2a) Officially Confirmed: But What Is It Really?

The Nothing Phone (2a) has now been officially confirmed. The mid-range smartphone should offer an optimal smartphone experience for everyday use and still represent a clear upgrade to the Nothing Phone (1) we reviewed a while back . And all signs point to a release at MWC 2024 in Barcelona.

The Nothing Team announces the Nothing Phone (2a)

Rumors of a possible "cheaper" Nothing Phone (2a) have been around since the beginning of December 2023, but now the company has officially confirmed the existence of such an Android smartphone as part of their quarterly community update.

I don't think I'm completely off the mark if the comparison to Google and its Pixel A-series is intentional. We are also expecting a Google Pixel 8a from Mountain View at Google I/O 2024. Meanwhile, Nothing is teasing its Phone (2a).

The company states that the Nothing Phone (2a) "focuses on the core needs of users and also incorporates all of Nothing's expertise". It is interesting to see where the mid-range smartphone is positioned, as it is said to retain the most popular functions of the Nothing Phone (2) nextpit reviewed in 2023 and yet be better than the Nothing Phone (1).

Prototype of the Nothing Phone (2a), this time with a central dual camera and slimmed-down glyph lighting. / © Nothing

It is currently known that the smartphone, codenamed "Aerodactyl", will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a maximum of 120 Hz and a 50 MP dual camera on the back - i.e. a primary and ultra-wide-angle camera.

A Dimensity 7000 from MediaTek is currently being discussed as the CPU. The famous, infamous glyph lighting, where the Glyph developer kit was also announced today, is expected to be a little more discreet than on the first and second Nothing phones.

We shall see. The MWC at the end of February 2024 in Barcelona is being touted as an unconfirmed presentation date. And as usual, nextpit will be there for you!

