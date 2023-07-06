Nothing's Phone (2) Camera Could Fail To Impress

Nothing's Phone (2) is touted to be announced on July 11 with most of the device's design and features being revealed in leaks, by the company itself, or via collaborations with other parties. The most recent leak comprised official-looking renders that appeared yesterday. However, another fresh report has been published today, providing additional details about the Nothing Phone (2)'s camera.

The Nothing Phone (2) is already set to receive the same dual camera configuration as the original Phone (1) (review). However, it was not detailed whether this will be an improvement. Now, prolific leaker Kamila Wojciechowska finally confirmed the modest camera updates in the Phone (2) alongside other components.

Nothing Phone (2)'s new camera may see very few changes

First of all, the source stated the Phone (2)'s main rear sensor is a mid-tier 50MP Sony IMX890, which is the same as the one installed in the OnePlus 11 which Matt Zellmer reviewed. As a reference, the Phone (1) has a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, and based on the technical specifications, the two sensors are almost identical apart from the IMX890 receiving support for 30 fps video shooting at full resolution. It added that OIS will be retained, but software processing might have been optimized.

OnePlus 11's cameras include a 50 MP wide, 32 MP telephoto, and 48 MP ultrawide. / © NextPit

Furthermore, the 50 MP ultrawide Samsung JN1 snapper is said to remain unchanged from its predecessor. On the other hand, the front-facing selfie will be upgraded to a bigger 32 MP sensor thanks to the Sony IMX 615 sensor, doubling the resolution count from 16 MP.

Nothing Phone (2)'s display resolution and adaptive refresh rate

Other mentioned specifications included a 6.72-inch AMOLED screen at 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution and an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate that supports 1 Hz, 10 Hz, 24 Hz, and 30 Hz refresh rates as well. This handset will also feature an under-display fingerprint sensor.

In addition, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Nothing OS 2.0 which is based on Android 13 instead of Android 14. There is no word on whether this information will change upon its release. Earlier reports suggested the Phone (2) could be priced at $800 for the base model, which is definitely more expensive than the superior OnePlus 11.

What do you think of the Nothing Phone (2)'s specifications? Is Nothing hyping up its next-gen transparent phone too much? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.