Next-Gen Pixel Processor Could Take Inspiration from iPhone's Chip

Google's custom Tensor chipsets have often been underwhelming. They've faced criticism for overheating and performance issues, largely attributed to their manufacturing process. However, it seems that the company’s upcoming flagship silicon may undergo a significant upgrade, potentially sharing technology with the iPhone 16's A18 Pro chip.

Currently, Samsung’s LSI division manufactures the Tensor G chipsets, including the Tensor G4, which powers the Pixel 9 series (review). While this new chip offers improvements over previous Tensor models, it hasn’t fully resolved issues like thermal throttling and battery efficiency, especially during resource-intensive tasks.

Samsung Out, TSMC In

According to documents obtained by Android Authority, Google will partner with TSMC for the upcoming Tensor G5 chipset, code-named 'Laguna,' expected to debut with the Pixel 10 series. This shift confirms earlier reports that Google plans to move away from Samsung.

Intriguingly, the report specifies that the Tensor G5 SoC will be produced using TSMC’s advanced 3 nm 3NE node—the same technology used to manufacture Apple's custom A18 Pro chip, which powers the iPhone 16 Pro (review). Compared to Samsung’s current node, TSMC’s 3 nm process is expected to be far more efficient, with a higher transistor density.

A separate report revealed that the Tensor G5 will retain a 1+5+1 CPU configuration, featuring a higher-clocked Cortex-X4 prime core, five new Cortex-A725 performance cores, and three Cortex-A520 cores. For graphics, the chip will reportedly switch from an Arm Mali GPU to a dual-core PowerVR GPU.

Tensor G6 to Utilize Even Smaller Node

In addition to the Tensor G5, the Android Authority report also mentioned the Tensor G6 SoC, internally called 'Malibu,' slated for release in 2026. This chip is expected to use TSMC's more advanced 3NPP node, promising up to 7% improved efficiency in a 4% smaller package.

What are your thoughts on Google switching to TSMC? Do you think this will address the current issues with its chipsets? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Via: NoteBookCheck Source: Android Authority

