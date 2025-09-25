Hot topics

Apple's M4 Mac Mini is Small But Blazing Fast, Now $100 Off

Apple Mac Mini with M4 processor deal
While school has officially kicked in, there are still fantastic deals to be had. These include Apple’s Mac computers, which serve as reliable machines for students or even casual users. Right now, the M4 Mac Mini is still discounted at Amazon and Best Buy. You can save $100 (17 percent) on the base version with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, dropping it to $499 from $599.

Since the memory is not upgradeable, you can also consider the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage model for $689, down by $110 (14 percent) from the usual price of $799.

Who’s the Apple M4 Mac Mini For?

We gave the new M4 Mac Mini (review) heaps of praise for good reason. That includes the redesigned form factor of the mini computer. It’s now comparable in size to the Apple TV, with actual dimensions measuring 5 by 5 by 2 inches. It’s easier to place on top of your desk or even install underneath. In that setup, it’s more practical since the power button and exhaust vent are located beneath, allowing better airflow for intake.

Apple has positioned two USB-C Thunderbolt ports on the front, making accessory access more convenient. At the back, you’ll find HDMI, an Ethernet jack, and the remaining USB-C Thunderbolt ports. The M4 Mac Mini now supports up to three displays, up from two.

Top view of an Apple Mac Mini M4 2024 with a power button and ventilation design.
Apple redesigned the M4 Mac Mini, with a notable more compact build and placed the power button and exhaust intake beneath. / © nextpit

Despite the smaller footprint, the latest Mac Mini is notably faster and more powerful. Its M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU delivers up to 50 percent better performance in multi-core and AI-based processes compared to the M2 chip in the previous generation.

The M4 Mac Mini is more than fast enough for everyday tasks like browsing with multiple tabs and documents. It now better accommodates advanced workflows, including photo and video editing and even gaming with AAA titles. All of this comes with more efficient power draw.

Beyond the more capable chip, we liked that the base model now comes with 16 GB of RAM, which is double the previous default. This allows for smoother multitasking and app switching without stuttering. There’s also higher data bandwidth at 120 Gbps for faster data transfer and overall system responsiveness.

Would you consider the Mac Mini at this price? What’s your main reason for buying one? Let us know in the comments.

