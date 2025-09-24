6 Months After Its Release: $70 Game Announces Shutdown Date

Video games shutting down soon after being released have been an ongoing issue for a long time. And even though initiatives like the Stop Killing Games movement are trying to fight against the shutdown of more and more games, an end to the practice is not yet in sight. One genre of games that's been hit especially hard is sports games. They tend to have a significantly shorter shelf life than other genres, which can lead to frustration among players.

WWE 2K25 Shutdown Date Announced

The wrestling simulation WWE 2K25 was released in March of this year. Now, just six months after its release, the game has officially been given a shutdown date. And though that date is not yet imminent, some players are still disappointed. Just two years after its release, WWE 2K25 will shut down its servers in March 2027.

Players who bought the game on Switch 2 get even less time to enjoy the game. The game was released on the console in July 2025, which means that Switch players get four months less, despite paying the same price of $70.

Why Is the Game Shutting Down?

Most sports games, especially those being released yearly, experience a fast turnover rate. After just a year, most players move on to the next title in search of better game mechanics, new features, and an updated lineup of athletes. The WWE game series is one such series that receives a new iteration every year.

If you've already bought the game, you should enjoy it while it lasts. / © Steam

However, some players still feel like two years is too short for a game that costs $70. After all, many other games at the same price point can be enjoyed for many years, sometimes even a decade. For the developer and publisher behind the game, server maintenance cost is an important factor to consider.

Once the next title in a yearly lineup is launched, very few copies of the outdated game are sold. At that point, keeping the servers up and running turns into a financial loss for the developer. Financially, it thus makes sense that developers want to shut down servers as soon as possible without upsetting too many players in the meantime.

At least in the case of WWE 2K25, the developers are informing gamers of the upcoming shutdown well in advance. That way, players who are thinking of buying the game now know what to expect in terms of server upkeep. And everyone who already owns the game has around 1,5 years left to complete all achievements and compete online using their custom fighters.

Do you think two years is too little for a game that costs $70? What would be your solution to this problem? Let me know in the comments below!