The Most Hyped Whoop 5.0 Feature Is Finally Coming to Older Whoop Devices

After months of anticipation and growing user frustration, Whoop is finally rolling out Healthspan, one of its most meaningful features for users focused on longevity and healthy living, to older devices. Starting this week, from August 5 on, members using Whoop 4.0 will gain access to the same longevity-focused insights that debuted with the Whoop 5.0 and its advanced MG sensor.

Healthspan estimates your "Whoop Age" and provides feedback on how daily choices impact the pace of your aging. It was the highlight of the Whoop 5.0 launch, showing how wearables are evolving from simple fitness trackers into tools for long-term health coaching. As I pointed out in my review of the MG sensor, Healthspan delivers more than just numbers. The feature is deeply integrated with biomarkers from the Whoop sensor, your journaling habits, and daily activity, helping you make sense of what your data actually means for your long-term health.

I really enjoy the Whoop Age feature. It’s based on nine biomarkers and gives me a sense that my lifestyle might actually be having a positive impact on my overall health. And honestly—I can feel it, too. © nextpit Resting heart rate and lean body mass are among the biomarkers used. This is exactly where I start interpreting the data more closely—and sometimes even share it with a health professional for deeper insight. © nextpit It also raises the question: how are my activities actually affecting my fitness? © nextpit What role is my sleep routine playing in my long-term health and longevity? © nextpit Whoop Age also gives me a sense of my pace of aging—basically saying, “If you keep doing what you’re doing, you’ll either slow down or speed up the aging process.” I think that’s a valuable insight. © nextpit

To access Healthspan, make sure your Whoop 4.0 app is up to date. Head to the App Store or Play Store to download the latest version, or check your device settings to see if the feature is already available. A Peak membership is required.

A Course Correction That Was Long Overdue

This move is something many expected from the start. At launch, Whoop decided to charge existing members for an upgrade, despite having previously promised free hardware to subscribers with more than six months on the plan. That decision sparked a wave of criticism. It wasn’t just about the cost—it was about trust.

I’ve personally logged 333 recovery days with Whoop, and I’ve benefited from the insights the platform offers. But respect and transparency matter just as much as innovation. Seeing Healthspan made available to Whoop 4.0 users feels like a step toward rebuilding that trust.

And timing matters. The FDA recently raised concerns about Whoop’s marketing of what the regulatory agency called “unapproved” blood pressure features in the MG sensor, adding pressure on the company to clarify its position. The message is clear: the line between wellness and regulated health tech is getting thinner. Whoop has long positioned itself as an innovator committed to giving users meaningful access to their health data. Making Healthspan available more widely aligns with that promise.

Competition Is Heating Up in 2025

While Whoop remains one of the leaders in this niche, its position is no longer unchallenged. This year’s Amazfit Helio Strap clearly lacks the depth and polish of the Whoop ecosystem, but its existence shows the space is opening up. For users, that’s a win. Competition pushes innovation and, ideally, accountability.

Looking ahead, there’s a lot more coming from Whoop. CEO Will Ahmed recently previewed new features landing in 2025, including Journal Trends, Smarter AI Coaching, a redesigned profile experience, deeper blood marker integration, and new Strength Training Trends. There are a lot of new features planned, which shows Whoop has big goals. But what really matters is how well they follow through.

Are you using the Whoop 4.0? What do you think of the Healthspan feature? Let us know in the comments below.