Hot topics

The Most Hyped Whoop 5.0 Feature Is Finally Coming to Older Whoop Devices

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit Whoop 4 0 Review Test
© nextpit
Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

After months of anticipation and growing user frustration, Whoop is finally rolling out Healthspan, one of its most meaningful features for users focused on longevity and healthy living, to older devices. Starting this week, from August 5 on, members using Whoop 4.0 will gain access to the same longevity-focused insights that debuted with the Whoop 5.0 and its advanced MG sensor.

Healthspan estimates your "Whoop Age" and provides feedback on how daily choices impact the pace of your aging. It was the highlight of the Whoop 5.0 launch, showing how wearables are evolving from simple fitness trackers into tools for long-term health coaching. As I pointed out in my review of the MG sensor, Healthspan delivers more than just numbers. The feature is deeply integrated with biomarkers from the Whoop sensor, your journaling habits, and daily activity, helping you make sense of what your data actually means for your long-term health.

Healthspan app screen showing WHOOP Age of 37.2, 4.8 years younger, with progress message.
I really enjoy the Whoop Age feature. It’s based on nine biomarkers and gives me a sense that my lifestyle might actually be having a positive impact on my overall health. And honestly—I can feel it, too. © nextpit
Smartphone screen displaying Whoop app data including fitness metrics and whoop age.
Resting heart rate and lean body mass are among the biomarkers used. This is exactly where I start interpreting the data more closely—and sometimes even share it with a health professional for deeper insight. © nextpit
Whoop app showing a user's stats: Whoop age 37.2, 4.8 years younger, and various activity metrics.
It also raises the question: how are my activities actually affecting my fitness? © nextpit
Mobile screen displaying Whoop age, sleep consistency, hours of sleep, and strain metrics.
What role is my sleep routine playing in my long-term health and longevity? © nextpit
Screenshot of a Whoop app displaying a Whoop Age of 37.2 and a pace of aging at -0.6x.
Whoop Age also gives me a sense of my pace of aging—basically saying, “If you keep doing what you’re doing, you’ll either slow down or speed up the aging process.” I think that’s a valuable insight. © nextpit

To access Healthspan, make sure your Whoop 4.0 app is up to date. Head to the App Store or Play Store to download the latest version, or check your device settings to see if the feature is already available. A Peak membership is required.

A Course Correction That Was Long Overdue

This move is something many expected from the start. At launch, Whoop decided to charge existing members for an upgrade, despite having previously promised free hardware to subscribers with more than six months on the plan. That decision sparked a wave of criticism. It wasn’t just about the cost—it was about trust.

I’ve personally logged 333 recovery days with Whoop, and I’ve benefited from the insights the platform offers. But respect and transparency matter just as much as innovation. Seeing Healthspan made available to Whoop 4.0 users feels like a step toward rebuilding that trust.

And timing matters. The FDA recently raised concerns about Whoop’s marketing of what the regulatory agency called “unapproved” blood pressure features in the MG sensor, adding pressure on the company to clarify its position. The message is clear: the line between wellness and regulated health tech is getting thinner. Whoop has long positioned itself as an innovator committed to giving users meaningful access to their health data. Making Healthspan available more widely aligns with that promise.

Competition Is Heating Up in 2025

While Whoop remains one of the leaders in this niche, its position is no longer unchallenged. This year’s Amazfit Helio Strap clearly lacks the depth and polish of the Whoop ecosystem, but its existence shows the space is opening up. For users, that’s a win. Competition pushes innovation and, ideally, accountability.

Looking ahead, there’s a lot more coming from Whoop. CEO Will Ahmed recently previewed new features landing in 2025, including Journal Trends, Smarter AI Coaching, a redesigned profile experience, deeper blood marker integration, and new Strength Training Trends. There are a lot of new features planned, which shows Whoop has big goals. But what really matters is how well they follow through.

Are you using the Whoop 4.0? What do you think of the Healthspan feature? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Will Ahmed on Linkedin

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
Go to comment (0)
Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Domain Head

I have 15 years of experience reviewing smartphones and wearables, blending tech know-how with a real love for innovation. I've led popular tech sites like AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, and now I share my insights with audiences around the globe—including in the US, Germany, France, Spain, and Brazil—through honest, hands-on reviews. Recently, I've shifted my focus toward digital health, with a keen eye on gender equality and closing the gender data gap. I'm passionate about using simple, clear storytelling to give women a stronger voice in both tech and health. Whether I'm testing the latest gadgets or exploring new trends in digital health, I always aim to break things down in a way that's easy to understand. On a personal note, I'm an active runner—I completed the Berlin Marathon in 2024—and I'm gearing up for a long bike trip from Germany to Austria in just four days in 2025.

Camila Rinaldi is familiar with the following topics: Robot vacuum cleaner, Mobility, Smartphones, E-bikes & e-scooters, Wearables, Fitness & Health, Smartwatches, Apps & Services, Tablets, Immersive technologies, Smart Home.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing