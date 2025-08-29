Save $35 On This Award-Winning Adventure Game Right Now!

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Machinarium and Make Way.

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

If you liked Pilgrims, which was given away for free three weeks ago, you will love Machinarium from the same studio, Amanita Design. The game follows a classic premise: Save your kidnapped girlfriend from the hands of an evil gang. What is different, though, is the slow pace of exploration, with a typical point-and-click adventure gameplay.

That gives you time to enjoy the impressive hand-drawn 2D artwork that made Amanita Design famous from this and other award-winning games, such as Botanicula and Samorost.

Usually, the game costs approximately $20 on the Epic Games Store. This week, you can download it for free.

Download Machinarium from the Epic Games Store.

Machinarium is an award-winning adventure. / © Steam

Make Way

What can be better than competing and winning highly stylized races with arcade gameplay and tons of weapons and traps—like a top-view Mario Kart—, but with tracks that you (and your opponents) have just built? That is the weird recipe behind Make Way. Winning unlocks new track pieces and expands the possibilities to create unique tracks for fresh, hectic races.

Make Way also offers multiplatform support, so you can race your friends not only on PC (Steam and Battle.net), but also PlayStation (PS4/PS5), Xbox (One/Series), and even Nintendo Switch.

Download Make Way from the Epic Games Store.

Make Way is an epic racing game. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Monument Valley

Monument Valley takes you on a quest for forgiveness in a breathtakingly beautiful and mysterious world. Along with Ida, the silent princess, you make your way through impossible environments and solve tricky puzzles along the way. This game is calming and bears some almost meditative qualities. If you've been looking for a game that helps you unwind after a long day, Monument Valley may just be what you've been looking for.

The game is not yet available on the Epic Games Store. Next week, it will celebrate its start on the platform with a special offer that lets you download the game for free.

Download Monument Valley from the Epic Games Store.

Are you prepared to explore the beautiful world of Monument Valley? / © Steam

The Battle of Polytopia

The Battle of Polytopia is an award-winning strategy game that focuses on controlling the game world, battling enemies, exploring new areas, and mastering new technologies. The game is fast-paced, features deep 4X tactics, and is set in a beautiful low-poly world. The game offers cross-platform support, which makes it one of the most popular civilization-based strategy games on the market.

Currently, the game costs approximately $14. Next week, it will be available for free starting on Thursday.

Download The Battle of Polytopia from the Epic Games Store.

This game is among the most popular in its genre. / © Steam

What do you think about this week's free games? Are you going to download any of them? Let me know in the comments below!