Only This Week: Get Two Amazing Adventure Games for Free

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Keylocker and Pilgrims.

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series.

This Week's Free Games

Keylocker | Turn Based Cyberpunk Action

In this turn-based rhythm JRPG, you jump into the shoes of an electric singer called B0B0. Choose your class, master a challenging combat system, and shake the foundations of a society under bad leadership. Use your band's concerts to unlock the secrets of Saturn, and hack into the network to bring an end to the corrupt system that's keeping you down.

Keylocker usually costs around $18, but will be available for free this week. Once you download the game, you can keep it forever at no additional cost.

Download Keylocker from the Epic Games Store.

Keylocker is an engaging rhythm game. / © Steam

Pilgrims

Pilgrims is a more relaxed alternative to Keylocker. This adorable adventure game takes you on a journey across a fascinating world where you meet many interesting characters. As you interact with them, you get to complete their stories in your own unique way. How many different solutions can you find?

This game usually costs around $7 but will be free until the end of next week. Players have rated the game a whopping 4.5 out of 5 stars, which speaks to its quality.

Download Pilgrims from the Epic Games Store.

Pilgrims is a sweet adventure game that tells great stories. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

112 Operator

If you're confused by the name of this game, that's probably because you're used to calling 911 when you need urgent help. Across the pond, however, many countries use 112 as a standard emergency number. And in this game, you're going to be stepping into the role of the operator who answers those emergency calls. Ensure that help arrives swiftly and your city receives the support it needs.

The game features a significantly larger city area compared to its predecessor, resulting in even more exciting gameplay. Currently, the game is not available on the Epic Games Store. On Steam, it's priced at approximately $21. Next week, you can download the game for free.

Download 112 Operator from the Epic Games Store.

In this game, you take control of the emergency response in a city of your choice. / © Steam

Road Redemption

Have you ever wondered what Mario Kart would look like if it were made for adults? Well, this game may not be the answer to that, but it's certainly a lot of fun nonetheless. In Road Redemption, you lead a notorious motorcycle gang on an epic journey. As you race and drive across the country, you engage in brutal combat and nerve-wrecking races. Earn money by winning, robbing businesses, or simply bashing your opponents' heads in with a bat.

Please note that this game is not suitable for anyone below the age of 18. If you're still a minor, you may want to skip this one. Everyone else can save around $18 when it is available for free next week.

Download Road Redemption from the Epic Games Store.

This game is fast, bloody, and free next week. / © Steam

Are you interested in any of the games on offer? If so, which one will you download first? Let us know in the comments below!