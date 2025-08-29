One of the Most Popular Game Series Just Announced a Brand-New Title

Earlier this morning, Hoyoverse, the developer behind games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, announced a brand-new game. This new game expands on the Honkai Franchise and is called Honkai: Nexus Anima. Given the game's sustained popularity, many gamers are likely looking forward to this new title. And some may even get a chance to play the game before its official release. But what exactly is this new game?

Honkai: Nexus Anima

In Honkai: Nexus Anima, players will be collecting adorable creatures. They range from the cat-like Taileep to the dragon-like creature called Scorscythe and even extend to the mushroom-looking Mushgloomini. While some creatures bear an unmistakable resemblance to real-life animals, others seem to emerge straight from the realm of fantasy. But what they all have in common is that their designs are truly adorable.

Every anima has unique traits and a distinct personality. / © Hoyoverse

As of right now, the official website features a total of 56 creatures, alongside a variety of Animasters. Animasters are human, or rather humanoid, beings that you will encounter throughout your journey. The website already hints at many more creatures, also known as Animas, who will be revealed as development progresses.

In the game, you take on the role of a plane-hopping traveler who has just escaped captivity. It's not yet known who held you captive or why, but once freed, you're going to embark on an adventure. A significant portion of the story will be dedicated to uncovering your own past. Throughout the game, you will encounter many Animas, forge strong bonds, and test your strength in Nexus Battles. According to the developer, the game aims to deliver an impactful story, extensive world-building, and in-depth exploration.

Test your bond through Nexus battles. / © Hoyoverse

Closed Beta: The Nexus Bond Test

If you can't wait to try out the game, you can now register for the closed beta. The so-called Nexus Bond Test will be available on PC and iOS. Player registration is open now through September 12. Click on this link if you want to sign up for a chance to get an early look at the Honkai: Nexus Anima.

Are you looking forward to this new game? What do you think of the animas? Let me know in the comments below!