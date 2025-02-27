Amazon is stepping up its generative AI game, joining the ranks of OpenAI and Google with the launch of Alexa+, its next-generation, AI-powered digital assistant. Alexa+ aims to bridge several gaps in the current Alexa, offering improved natural conversation capabilities, multi-device continuity, and the ability to handle more complex tasks.

Like existing generative AI chatbots, Alexa+ is powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), integrated into Amazon’s Bedrock service. A key innovation is the introduction of "experts"—a network of systems and APIs that allow Alexa+ to function seamlessly across different devices and platforms.

Alexa+ is Smarter and Offers More Natural Conversations

One major limitation of the original Alexa is its inability to maintain continuity across multiple devices, even within the same smart home or IoT network. Alexa+ solves this, enabling users to start a conversation on an Echo speaker and seamlessly continue it on their smartphone or car system—without losing context.

Alexa+ will be available to existing Amazon products via a software update and will be built-in in upcoming devices. / © Amazon

Additionally, Alexa+ is designed to be more intuitive and conversational. Users can interact naturally, interrupt the assistant mid-conversation, and even issue commands while it operates in the background. Thanks to its advanced AI capabilities, Alexa+ can perform "agentic tasks", such as shopping or placing orders online without opening a browser, making reservations, and scheduling repair services.

Expanded Features and Smart Home Integration

Alexa+ will support multiple streaming providers, including Spotify, Apple Music, and iHeartRadio. Beyond that, it offers personalized content recommendations based on a user’s search history and preferences.

Amazon is also bringing a web version of Alexa+, allowing users to upload media files—such as photos and documents—for AI-powered actions like summarization and analysis, similar to Google's Gemini.

In the smart home space, Alexa+ enhances device management, although Amazon has yet to confirm Matter support or provide a full list of compatible brands. However, it has mentioned integration with popular devices like Philips Hue smart lights and Roborock vacuum cleaners.

Alexa Plus: Availability and Pricing

Alexa+ will be built into Amazon's newest devices, including Echo smart speakers, Fire TVs, Fire tablets, Ring cameras, and wearables. Existing devices will also receive Alexa+ as an update, starting with Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 in the coming weeks, beginning in the U.S.

Amazon also plans to release Alexa+ as a mobile app for iOS and Android, alongside its web-based version.

Alexa+ is free for Amazon Prime members while non-prime users can subscribe for $19.99 per month. An early access program allows users to test Alexa+ for free.

Although Alexa+ arrives later than its competitors, it presents an appealing option for users deeply invested in Amazon’s ecosystem. However, with Prime members getting it for free, some users may even reconsider subscriptions to other AI services like ChatGPT.

What do you think about Alexa+? Do you see it as a useful generative AI assistant? We’d love to hear your thoughts!