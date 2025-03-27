OnePlus smartwatches have been strong contenders in the wearable market, offering long battery life and versatile tracking features. However, a key health feature has been notably absent across all its smartwatch generations—native menstrual cycle tracking. Even with the release of the heavily upgraded Watch 2 and the new Watch 3, this functionality remains missing.

While OnePlus has never explicitly addressed this omission, a recent discovery suggests that menstrual cycle tracking could be added via a future software update.

Menstrual Cycle Tracking Coming to OnePlus Watches?

The lack of menstrual cycle tracking has been a major drawback of OnePlus smartwatches, especially considering that many competitors—and even budget fitness trackers—already offer the feature. This absence is particularly puzzling given that the OnePlus Watch 3 includes a temperature sensor, a common component in wearables that support period tracking.

Until now, OnePlus has remained silent about the missing feature. However, a decompiled version of the Oppo OHealth app—an app used by both Oppo and OnePlus smartwatches—revealed hidden code (via Android Authority) suggesting that Oppo is working on a menstrual cycle tracking tool.

Sleep metrics are available on the OnePlus Watch 3 and in the OHealth app, both in great detail. / © nextpit

While there's no official confirmation that this feature will launch on Oppo smartwatches, its presence in the OHealth app strongly indicates that it may also come to OnePlus smartwatches. Since OnePlus and Oppo share the same app ecosystem, this discovery adds credibility to the possibility of OnePlus adopting the feature.

Additionally, the app code hints that OnePlus could leverage the Watch 3's temperature sensor to enhance tracking accuracy.

Which OnePlus Watch Models Could Get Menstrual Cycle Tracking?

It’s still unclear which OnePlus models will support menstrual cycle tracking. However, the OnePlus Watch 3 is the only model with a built-in temperature sensor, making it the most likely candidate for an update.

That said, it's possible that the OnePlus Watch 2 (review) and Watch 2R (review) could also receive the feature, even without a temperature sensor. Many wearables support basic period tracking without relying on temperature sensors and instead using historical data. However, having the component would improve accuracy in cycle predictions.

Currently, third-party apps offer menstrual cycle tracking on OnePlus watches, but as my colleague Camila Rinaldi noted in her OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 2R review, these apps often feel inconvenient and unreliable compared to native solutions.

With hints of an official period tracking feature now appearing in the OHealth app, we may see Oppo and OnePlus roll it out to eligible Watch models in the near future.

Would native menstrual cycle tracking make the OnePlus watches more appealing to you? And what other features would you like to see in future updates? Please let us know in the comments!