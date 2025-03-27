Hot topics

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale continues to bring solid discounts, including great deals on ANC wireless earbuds. Right now, Nothing's transparent Ear earbuds are back to their record-low price of $114, down from $159—a $45 (28%) discount.

This deal applies to both black and white color options, though the white variant is priced slightly higher at $115—still a great bargain.

Why the Nothing Ear Offers the Best Value in ANC Earbuds

My colleague’s Nothing Ear review gave these earbuds a strong score, praising their excellent value, solid features, and great audio quality. With this discount, they become an even more compelling choice for anyone looking for budget to mid-tier ANC wireless earbuds—whether you use an Android or iPhone.

The Nothing Ear stays true to the brand’s signature transparent aesthetic, offering a modern industrial look with clear accents on the stem. While this design isn’t new, it remains unique compared to most earbuds on the market.

They’re also lightweight and ergonomically designed, with rounded earbud heads and well-fitted ear tips for a secure and comfortable fit. The haptic touch controls are responsive, and the earbuds come with an IP54 rating for water resistance, while the case is rated IP55 for added durability.

The Nothing X app features a powerful equalizer function.
The Nothing X app is complete and hides a very powerful equalizer. / © nextpit

Compared to the previous generation, the Nothing Ear delivers noticeably better sound quality. Audio is now more balanced, clearer, and more accurate. Another big plus is the support for high-resolution Bluetooth codecs like LDAC and LHDC 5.0, which provide superior audio quality on compatible devices. Plus, the built-in advanced equalizer lets you fine-tune your sound profiles to your preference.

While the active noise cancellation (ANC) on the Nothing Ear isn’t as powerful as premium alternatives, it’s still effective for blocking out structure-borne and industrial noises. A great improvement is that ANC levels are adjustable. The transparency mode is also impressively natural, making it easy to stay aware of your surroundings when needed.

With ANC enabled, the Nothing Ear lasts over 5 hours on a single charge, while the charging case provides four additional full charges. Disabling ANC or transparency mode extends total battery life up to 40 hours.

Do you like the transparent design of the Nothing Ear? Are you planning to grab a pair now that they’re at their lowest price? Let us know in the comments!

