Samsung is in the process of rolling out One UI 7 , and the update will continue to arrive on more eligible Galaxy phones and tablets in the coming weeks. While its release was later than initially anticipated, Samsung's One UI 8 could make up for the delay. The Android 16 -based update is poised to enter its beta phase soon.

Both Google and Samsung have confirmed that One UI 8 will have an accelerated release to align with the Android 16 timetable. Before the final version is made public, Samsung is expected to launch the One UI 8 Beta program through the Samsung Members app.

Samsung Prepares for One UI 8 Beta

It was initially reported that the beta program could start this month, and that possibility remains on the table. Recent updates to the Samsung Members app contain several clues that confirm the imminent launch of the One UI 8 Beta, and the company is no longer keeping it a secret.

Specifically, the Members app features a new interface with a quick shortcut to the "One UI Beta Program". It also includes a multi-page banner depicting how users can enroll their devices, streamlining the previous process that required numerous taps.

Users are starting to see the One UI 8 Beta banner in the Samsung Members app. / © X/u/TarunVats

There are also strong indications that the updated process is geared towards the upcoming One UI 8. For instance, some Galaxy S25 users in India and Germany have reported seeing a banner that says, "Be the first to enjoy the latest Galaxy experience, One UI 8 with Android 16."

Aside from the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy S25 Edge (preview), it is unclear which other Galaxy models will be supported in the initial One UI 8 Beta. However, it will likely include flagship devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review).

What's New in One UI 8?

While there is no specific launch window yet, the stable version of One UI 8 is expected to debut this summer. There's a chance it could launch first with Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, which are anticipated to arrive in July alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 and new Galaxy earbuds.

Based on Android 16, One UI 8 is expected to introduce modest changes with a greater emphasis on optimizations and accessibility improvements. It will likely adopt native Android 16 features, such as "Live Updates" for dynamic notifications and an improved battery health manager.

Do you plan on enrolling your Galaxy device in the One UI 8 Beta? Share your plans in the comments section below.