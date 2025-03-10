Although One UI 7 officially launched with the Galaxy S25, many older Galaxy models have yet to receive the final version of the Android 15-based update . However, Samsung may be making up for those delays by accelerating the timeline for One UI 8, which is based on Android 16 .

One UI 8 Testing Commences

According to leaker Tarun Vats, Samsung has already begun internal testing for One UI 8. The decrypted firmware files suggest that the build belongs to the Galaxy S25 series, with the version number S938BXXU1BYC1 / S938BOXM1BYC1 / S938BXXU1BYC1.

Compared to last year, this testing is starting about two months earlier than One UI 7’s internal build, aligning with Android 16’s expected early release. Google is reportedly planning to roll out the stable version of Android 16 as early as May, in time for Google I/O 2025.

Alleged One UI 8 developmental build for the Samsung Galaxy S25 (Ultra) / © X/u/TarunVats

Additionally, leaker Ice Universe recently claimed that Samsung might skip the expected One UI 7.1 and 7.1.1 updates, opting instead to jump directly to One UI 8.0. If this timeline holds, it could mean that Samsung’s next-generation foldable smartphones, expected to launch in July, may come preloaded with Android 16 out of the box.

That said, the actual release date of One UI 8 remains uncertain. Confirmation will only come once Samsung announces the One UI 8 Beta program, but there are currently no leads on when that will happen.

What Does an Early One UI 8 Release Mean for Users?

Samsung’s accelerated One UI 8 rollout could be great news for fans, especially after One UI 7’s rollout faced significant delays. Notably, the Galaxy S24 is still in beta, with the program recently expanding to include the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review), Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review), and Galaxy Tab S10 (review). The Galaxy A55 is also expected to receive the beta soon, while the final One UI 7 update is expected to arrive in April.

As for changes, Android 16 is expected to bring both modest and notable upgrades over Android 15. This includes full-fledged support for lock screen widgets and more dynamic notifications. System-level enhancements such as improved adaptive refresh rate controls, deeper camera integration with apps, and better overall system optimizations are also in the works.

Do you think an early release of One UI 8 could make up for the delays surrounding One UI 7? Please let us know your thoughts!