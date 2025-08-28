Microsoft continues to invest in cloud gaming , a strategy that has already shown strong results. After initially restricting access to Xbox Cloud Gaming through the Ultimate Pass tier, the company has now expanded availability to more affordable plans. This shift lowers the barrier for users to stream cloud-based and AAA PC titles, even without high-end gaming rigs.

Currently, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate remains the only plan that includes access to Xbox Cloud Gaming for both console and PC. However, Microsoft has announced that Game Pass Core and Standard subscribers will gain access to xCloud gaming as well.

Cheaper Plans for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Gamers subscribed to the Standard plan at $10 or the Core plan at $15 will be able to stream games included in their subscription. They can also access titles already in their personal library, provided those games support cloud play.

In addition to cloud streaming, select PC titles will be available for play on desktops and handhelds. “As part of testing, Xbox Insiders subscribed to Game Pass Core or Standard will, for the first time, gain access to PC versions of select titles,” states Xbox Insider. This expansion will support hundreds of games, including new AAA releases, and offer cross-platform syncing.

Microsoft expands Xbox Cloud Gaming to Game Pass Standard and Core tiers. / © Microsoft

Despite broadening access, Microsoft is still reserving certain premium features for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. These include exclusive and day-one titles, online console multiplayer, third-party memberships like EA Play, discounts, and in-game bonuses.

The initial rollout will be limited to players enrolled in the Xbox Insider Program. While anyone can join the program for free, Xbox Cloud Gaming remains available only in select regions.

Microsoft also continues to offer PC Game Pass, which provides access to PC titles but does not include cloud gaming or console games. Additionally, there are hints that Microsoft may introduce a free, ad-supported version of Game Pass, though details are still unclear.

No Need for a High-End Rig When Playing

By lowering the entry point, Microsoft is opening cloud gaming and PC access to a broader audience. This eliminates the need for expensive hardware setups or standalone consoles, which are often barriers for gamers who want to play popular AAA titles.

Microsoft is not alone in the cloud gaming space. Other major players include Nvidia with GeForce Now, Amazon with Luna, and Shadow, which offers full remote Windows PC access. The presence of these competitors is one reason Microsoft is accelerating its cloud gaming efforts.

Importantly, Microsoft has confirmed that it will continue to produce Xbox hardware and support manufacturers integrating Xbox features into PCs and handhelds. This is already evident in devices like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally Edition. Microsoft has also hinted at launching a hybrid console next year, with a successor to the Xbox Series S/X expected by 2027.

What do you think of Microsoft’s cloud gaming strategy? Could this be the move that helps them outpace Sony and PlayStation? Share your thoughts in the comments.