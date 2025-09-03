Smart TV or Trash TV? How an Assistant Could Change Everything

Samsung wants to introduce the possibilities unfurled by artificial intelligence into the living room by relying on an assistant on its smart televisions to do so, but this assistant will not be developed in-house.

Intelligent assistants should not limit their support to computers or smartphones. Samsung has been using its own Bixby assistant on its smart TVs for some time now. However, the classic voice assistant cannot keep up with the new generation, which is supported by artificial intelligence in providing answers to questions and also knows how to express itself more intelligibly.

To raise Bixby's performance to the level of Microsoft's Copilot, however, the company apparently lacks the resources. Cooperation with the US company should, therefore, provide a remedy. The intelligent Microsoft assistant will be made available on a range of smart televisions and monitors from 2025, as announced by Samsung. Specifically, the following smart TV models from the Micro RGB, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame Pro, The Frame range, and the M7, M8, and M9 smart monitors will benefit from this new partnership.

AI is not Limited to the Desk Only

To ensure that Copilot cuts a fine figure on the large displays, it has been specially adapted by its developers. In particular, the options for interacting with the assistant have been revamped.

On the TV, the remote control can be used for input, but above all, the user's voice is used. In interactive conversations, the assistant will respond directly to questions, such as about films and actors. In addition, Copilot will provide support at home with tips and recommendations in the areas of entertainment, wellness, cuisine, and lifestyle. Basically, it will be integrated into the Daily+ area of the Samsung platform. The AI assistant can also be summoned via the "Click to Search" search function or the start interface of Samsung's Tizen OS operating system.

Microsoft to Make the Leap into the Living Room?

For the consumer electronics company from South Korea, this step offers the opportunity to differentiate itself uniquely from other TV manufacturers — especially if Microsoft does not roll out its service on smart TVs from other manufacturers. For the Microsoft assistant, on the other hand, this opens the door to a whole new world. Until now, Copilot has been an integral part of Windows 11, so its use has been limited to notebooks and PCs.

By making the leap to Samsung's smart TVs, Copilot is also entering the smart home arena — an area that Amazon, Apple, and Google have primarily focused on to date. The timing is favorable for Microsoft, as Amazon and Apple have not yet lived up to their own high standards when it comes to AI assistants. For a major breakthrough to happen, however, the company would also have to integrate its Copilot into other smart home devices. A further partnership or intensification of the collaboration with Samsung may follow shortly.