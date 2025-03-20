Hot topics

Google Wallet Just Got Family-Friendly—Kids Can Now Use Tap-to-Pay

Google Wallet ID Passes Galaxy S24
Last year, Google launched the Fitbit Ace LTE, which later gained a Tap to Pay feature linked to a parent's Google Wallet account. Now, Google is expanding its payment ecosystem by introducing a standalone Google Wallet app for kids, allowing them to create an account and use features like Tap to Pay. 

Parents Still Have Full Control Over Their Child’s Google Wallet

The new Google Wallet access for kids will be set up through the child's Android device but will require parental permission and oversight. Parents can monitor their child's transactions via Google’s Family Link, receiving email notifications for each purchase.

During setup, parents will need to log in to their account to authenticate and enter the payment card details that their child can use. Additionally, they have full control to remove access to payment cards and passes or disable Google Wallet for their child entirely via Family Link.

Google Wallet gains tap to pay feature for kids
Google Wallet for kids will require a parent to set up / © Google

As of now, there are no predefined spending limits for kids using Google Wallet, meaning parents should stay vigilant to avoid unexpected charges. Google has not announced whether spending restrictions or budget controls will be introduced in future updates. However, children can only use the feature for in-store purchases, as online transactions are not supported, providing an added layer of security.

More Than Just Tap to Pay for Kids

Unlike the Fitbit Ace LTE, which only offers Tap to Pay, Google Wallet for kids comes with expanded functionality. Children can store and use passes, tickets, loyalty cards, and gift cards and access various types of digital cards and passes beyond just payment features.

Google Wallet for kids will roll out in the USA, Australia, Spain, Poland, and the UK over the next few weeks. There's no word of when it will be available in other countries.

Recently, Google has been actively enhancing Google Wallet. In December, it added digital ID integration for select TSA airport checkpoints. In February, it prompted users to update their loyalty cards. Additionally, Android 16 is set to introduce gesture customization for Tap to Pay.

Do you find it useful for kids to have access to Google Wallet? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Source: Google

