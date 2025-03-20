Hot topics

iPad Deal: This Tiny and AI-Ready Apple Tablet Gets 20% Off

nextpit Apple iPad Mini 7 Review
Spring sales are proving to be a goldmine for tech deals, especially when it comes to tablets. Although the official sale kicks off next week, some discounts are already worth grabbing. For example, Apple’s latest iPad Mini 7 with AI has dropped back to its record-low price of $399 (originally $499) at Amazon and Best Buy—a $100 (20%) discount.

A similar $100 discount applies to the 256GB variant, now available for $499 instead of $599. All color options, including Space Gray and Purple, are included in the deal.

Why the iPad Mini 7 Is an Impressive Compact Tablet

Apple finally refreshed the iPad Mini lineup last year after a long wait, bringing the 7th-gen iPad Mini (review) with some substantial upgrades. For many, the wait was worth it, as the new model packs more power and AI capabilities into a sleek, portable form factor.

At the heart of the iPad Mini 7 is the A17 Pro chip, delivering a faster processor, improved graphics, and a more advanced neural engine. This enables Apple Intelligence AI tools, allowing users to summarize and proofread documents with ease or generate creative photo styles using Image Playground.

Apple iPad mini 7 (2024)
The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation but it is now compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro. / © nextpit

The tablet retains the sleek, lightweight design of its predecessor, weighing just 10.3 oz with compact dimensions of 7.69 x 5.3 x 0.25 inches. This makes it easy to carry in bags, large pockets, or even hold with one hand. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display offers sharp visuals and accurate colors, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.

Both the front and rear 12 MP cameras have been enhanced with Smart HDR 4, improving image quality. Meanwhile, the USB-C port now supports 10 Gbps data transfer speeds, and connectivity has been upgraded with Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E for a faster and more stable connection.

Battery life is another strong point, with Apple rating the iPad Mini 7 to last up to 10 hours of continuous streaming and web browsing.

Is the iPad Mini 7 the right fit for you? Are you planning to grab one for yourself or as a gift? Let us know in the comments!

