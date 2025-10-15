Even for adults, navigating the web is already a challenge, with the rise of fake profiles, AI-generated content, and explicit material that often slips past even the strictest filters on apps . The situation becomes even more difficult if you have an underage child with access to social media. Companies like Meta are providing parents with new tools and increased control, particularly on Instagram. The platform has now announced an enhancement to its Teen Accounts using a PG-13 rating system.

Last year, Meta introduced Teen Accounts, which use technologies like AI-based age prediction, estimation, and cross-platform data to determine if a user is a teen, even if they misrepresent their age during sign-up. This places younger users in restricted mode, allowing access only to age-appropriate content. It blocks nudity and graphic material and limits screen time to promote healthier digital habits, among other features.

This initiative bears some resemblance to what Google has planned to introduce in the United States. However, the search giant has taken it a step further by requiring ID verification before broader content access is allowed. That approach adds more friction for users.

Less Violence, Alcohol, and Drug Content for Teens

In Meta’s case, there were still loopholes in the Teen Accounts system. The previous content restrictions were more relaxed, allowing some users under 18 to view some materials related to alcohol, gambling, violence, and nudity that are often included or shown briefly in videos or clips. With the new update, Meta is introducing a higher safeguard by adopting PG-13 content filtering based on the Motion Picture Association’s framework for films.

Teen accounts will default to the new PG-13 filtering on Instagram. They will need their parents' permission if they want to access 18+ content. / © Instagram / Meta

In short, all Teen Accounts on Instagram will now default to PG-13 or 13-plus content. This means teens will no longer see posts or ads related to drugs, alcohol, violence, or other mature themes typically restricted for users under 18.

Parents Are Still in Control

To lift these restrictions, teens will need parental permission to access 18-plus content. Even then, Meta is introducing a stricter mode called Limited Content for families who prefer tighter controls.

Earlier this year, Meta made additional changes to Teen Accounts, including blocking access to live feeds and removing the option to disable filters that hide graphic or nude images in direct messages.

Despite these updates, Meta continues to place parents in the primary role when it comes to managing restrictions. The company does not rely solely on verification methods to determine whether a user flagged as underage should be allowed to change their settings. However, it remains unclear what specific guidelines Meta uses to classify an account as belonging to a teen, especially in the absence of ID verification.

What do you think of Meta’s decision to make Instagram’s Teen Accounts even stricter? We’d love to hear your thoughts.