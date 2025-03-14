Since launching in beta in 2022, Google has steadily expanded the catalog of Google Play Games on PC . The company recently announced new PC-exclusive games, along with PC titles making their way to mobile. Additionally, it has introduced a new API designed to enhance and optimize game performance while also adding support for AMD-powered laptops and desktops.

Google Play Games on PC enables users to play mobile games on Windows with cross-device features, such as the ability to continue playing on mobile. Now, ahead of the Game Developers Conference (GDC), Google is adding several major games to the platform.

New Games Coming to Google Play Games on PC

Launching this year is Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, an action RPG set in the popular Game of Thrones universe. While an exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, the game is expected to launch on iOS, Android, and PC in Q2 2025.

In addition, Sonic Rumble, a battle royale game set in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe, and ODIN: Valhalla Rising, an open-world MMORPG inspired by Norse mythology, are also coming to the platform.

These new titles join other popular cross-device games on Google Play Games on PC, including Genshin Impact, Solo Leveling: Arise, and Journey of Monarch.

Google adds that DREDGE and TABS Mobile are coming to Google Play later this month, while the PC title Disco Elysium is set to arrive on mobile later this year.

With GDC set to begin on March 17 and Google confirmed to be part of the event, we’re likely to hear more details, especially regarding the availability of these new games.

Upgrades to Google Play Games on PC: Performance & Compatibility

Google also announced that Google Play Games on PC will introduce new custom controls with sidebar support, allowing users to access settings and adjustments more quickly. Additionally, multi-account and multi-instance support will enable players to run multiple game sessions simultaneously.

For developers, Google is integrating Vulkan, an advanced graphics API that promises better visuals and frame rates. It is also deploying Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF) to deliver smoother and more optimized gameplay.

Furthermore, Google Play Games on PC now supports AMD-powered laptops and desktops, expanding beyond its previous Intel-only compatibility. Google also confirmed that a general rollout is planned for later this year, with more countries gaining access to the platform.

Have you tried Google Play Games on PC? Which titles would you like to see added to the platform? Let us know in the comments!