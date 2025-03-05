Apple’s New MacBook Air: More Power at a Lower Price

Tim Cook was right—there really is something in the air. Following the presentation of the iPad Air with the M3 chip , it's now the MacBook Air and Mac Studio’s turn. The rumors about Apple’s go-to laptop for most buyers have proven true. After the introduction of the M4 chip last year, it was almost inevitable that the MacBook Air would receive the upgrade sooner or later. What’s surprising, however, are the subtle refinements and the lower price.

MacBook Air with M4 Chip: Fresh Colors, New Prices

Apple calls it the 'most popular laptop in the world'—the MacBook Air. This year’s big upgrade is the new M4 chip, which not only boosts performance but also unlocks useful new features.

For instance, the latest model can now power up to two external 6K displays while keeping the internal screen active. With the previous M3 version, users had to close the lid to use two monitors.

The M4 chip features a 10-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and now supports up to 32 GB of unified memory—an increase from the previous 24 GB limit. Despite the performance boost, battery life remains unchanged, offering up to 18 hours on a single charge. Apple claims the M4 MacBook Air is up to twice as fast as the M1 model.

The new MacBook Air with M4 chip. / © Apple

Other new features include a revamped 12-megapixel camera that supports Apple's Center Stage. Its technical specifications match those of the cameras in the M4 iMac and M4 MacBook Pro, making it a welcome upgrade for frequent online meetings. A 3.5 mm headphone jack remains, while two Thunderbolt 4 ports are now available.

The MacBook Air also introduces a new sky-blue color, while space gray has been discontinued. Silver, Starlight, and Midnight are still available. According to Apple, the dimensions and weight remain unchanged.

The new M4 MacBook Air models—available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes—are each $100 cheaper than their predecessors, with starting prices of $999 and $1,199, respectively. Pre-orders are open now, with deliveries beginning on March 12, 2025.

Mac Studio: A Surprising Ultra Chip Inside

At the same time as the MacBook Air with M4 chip, Apple has introduced new versions of the Mac Studio. The basic model is now equipped with an M4 Max chip and costs $1,999. At the upper end of the performance scale, however, there is somewhat surprisingly an M3 Ultra. Prices for the high-end version start at $3,999. It is therefore aimed primarily at professional users.

The back of the new Mac Studio. / © Apple

For those who need extreme performance, the Mac Studio delivers. It can be optionally configured with the M3 Ultra, featuring a 32-core CPU and an 80-core GPU. Additional upgrade options now include up to 512 GB of unified memory and a massive 16 TB SSD. The Mac Studio with the M4 Max or M3 Ultra also offers four or six Thunderbolt 5 ports, respectively, for connecting external devices.

Apple's new Mac Studio is available for pre-order starting today and will launch on March 12. Meanwhile, the Mac Pro remains unchanged.