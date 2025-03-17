Since its inception last year, Gemini has been steadily taking over Android devices. We’ve seen it integrate deeper into the ecosystem, gaining new features and gradually absorbing functionalities from Google Assistant. While the classic digital assistant is still available on many phones, either as an option or by default, Google has confirmed that it will officially sunset Assistant later this year.

Google is Phasing Out Assistant in Favor of Gemini

In a recent blog post, Google announced that Google Assistant will be retired for most devices, meaning users will no longer be able to download or access it later this year. Although the company hasn’t provided an exact timeline, it has stated that users will be notified when the transition happens.

While this change may come as a surprise to some, it has been anticipated for some time. Various developments hinted that Gemini would eventually replace Google Assistant, and now, we finally have confirmation. Until Assistant is officially discontinued, users can still access and use the legacy digital assistant on their devices.

Google Assistant Will Still Exist For Some

However, Google Assistant isn’t completely disappearing. Devices running Android 9.0 or earlier, or those that don’t meet Gemini’s minimum hardware requirements (2GB RAM or more), will continue to rely on the classic Assistant. While it won’t receive major new features, Google has promised minor improvements to support users who still depend on it.

Samsung's Galaxy A35 with AI-enabled Gboard / © nextpit

Gemini is Expanding Across Android Devices

Google has been actively enhancing Gemini, adding new features such as cross-app support for Samsung and OnePlus, lock screen invocation, and native gestures similar to Assistant. More recently, Deep Research capabilities have been expanded to a wider group of Gemini users, along with options to select different AI models or Gemini Live, making the experience more seamless and customizable.

For most Android manufacturers, Google has already initiated the switch to Gemini. Pixel, Samsung, and Motorola devices are now running the more advanced AI assistant by default, while users on other devices may need to manually install the Gemini app to access it.

Google isn’t stopping at smartphones. The company has announced plans to bring Gemini’s AI capabilities to tablets, vehicles running Android Auto, and wearables like smartwatches (Wear OS) and headphones.

Additionally, smart home devices, including speakers and displays, are also set to receive Gemini integration. Google TV has already started rolling out Gemini-powered content curation, signaling a broader expansion of AI-driven functionality across Google's ecosystem.

With this shift, are you ready to embrace Gemini as Google’s new AI assistant? Or do you plan to stick with Google Assistant while it’s still available? Let us know your thoughts!