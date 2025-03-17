Fasten your seat belt, please! The new Mercedes CLA (2025) is here! Mercedes certainly didn't mess around this time: In Rome, they unveiled the automobile company's new beacon of hope in front of a bevy of celebrities from the worlds of music, fashion, and film. The car will initially be launched on the market as an electric car in two versions and has some really cool details on offer. Many Mercedes fans have been waiting so long for a technically mature electric car, and that dream seems to have been realized at long last.

The New Mercedes CLA (2025) is "a Quantum Leap"

Mercedes boss Ola Källenius prided themself in classifying the CLA, which has a wheelbase of 2.79 meters, as a "quantum leap". While it might sound like typical marketing talk at first, do note the CLA is also set to replace the popular A-Class. You have to dig a little deeper into the superlative box to advertise the car, but if you were to take a closer look, you would have to say that Mercedes has really packed quite a punch underneath the hood.

What makes it special? The new CLA is the first electric car from Mercedes that was developed around the software, so to speak. Unlike the A-Class, however, the CLA as a coupé saloon comes across as more of a mid-range model. At 4.72 meters long, 1.86 meters wide, and 1.48 meters high, the car is certainly a head-turner that fits in well with the manufacturer's luxury strategy, which Källenius mentioned a few years back.

However, this also means Mercedes fans will have to dig deeper into their pockets in the future if they want to drive a Mercedes. This is because the B-Class is also disappearing alongside the A-Class, and experts are expecting significantly higher entry prices into the Mercedes world. In return, you get a decent technology package.

The Mercedes CLA (2025) is a typical coupé saloon. / © Mercedes-Benz

Let's take a look at the technical specifications: The new Mercedes CLA 250+ has an output of up to 200 kW (272 hp). The Mercedes CLA 350 4MATIC with all-wheel drive can even call up 260 kW (354 hp) at its peak. Both electric cars can reach speeds of up to 210 km/h, but the all-wheel drive model accelerates faster from 0 to 100 km/h (4.9 seconds compared to 6.7 seconds).

Mercedes Promises a Long Range

There is also the matter of the battery: it has an 85 kWh capacity and can be charged at fast-charging stations at speeds of up to 320 kW. This is made possible by the 800-volt technology. As a result, it is possible to recharge the battery to achieve a range of 300 kilometers in ten minutes. Of course, this is done under optimal conditions. If you were to connect it to an AC charging station or use a wall box for charging, you could draw electricity at speeds of up to 11 kW. According to the manufacturer, the maximum range maxes out at 792 kilometers for the CLA 250+ and 771 kilometers for the CLA 350 4MATIC (based on the WLTP cycle). On the freeway, this should easily be enough for a range of between 500 and 600 kilometers.

Källenius promises that from the CLA onwards, every Mercedes car will be like a supercomputer armed with at least 25 sensors. Cameras, ultrasonic and radar sensors, large screens in the interior (up to three of them!), a head-up display, and advanced driver assistance systems will ensure a high level of comfort. For those who want to tow a trailer: a towing capacity of up to 1.8 tons is possible.

Up to three displays are possible in the cockpit of the Mercedes CLA (2025). / © Mercedes-Benz

A few other cool things to take note of with each purchase: panoramic glass roofs, an illuminated radiator grille, and Google Maps as a navigation solution come as standard. Although the trunk is slightly smaller than its predecessor (405 instead of 460 liters), there is a large frunk under the hood (101 liters). What is really surprising is how Mercedes opted for a two-speed gearbox in the CLA. The first gear is intended for fast acceleration and efficient driving in the city, while the second gear is meant for lower consumption at high speeds on the highway.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the CLA will be as successful as the A-Class. Sales figures for the A-Class have fallen in recent years, while the CLA has held steady in terms of sales. Despite this, around 25,000 more A-Classes were sold in Europe in 2024 than CLAs. Do note the A-Class was discontinued in the US after the 2022 model year. While many automotive experts are critical of the farewell to the A-Class in Europe, perhaps the picture in the US is painted very differently. Källenius is taking quite a risk here because if the strategy doesn't work out, many jobs could be lost.

The Price Remains a Secret

How much does this supercomputer on four wheels cost? Mercedes didn't reveal that essential answer at the unveiling. Källenius promised not to leave the compact car level, with rumors pointing to the starting price at approximately $55,000 and going all the way up to $65,000, depending on the trim and options.

By the way, the new CLA will also be available as a gasoline-powered model with mild hybrid technology by the end of the year, catering to those who simply don't want to live without a combustion engine.