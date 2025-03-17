Hot topics

MWC Highlights: The Best Phones Featured

nextpit Xiaomi 15 Ultra Display
Michael Büttner
Michael Büttner

The nextpit team covered the floor at MWC 2025 in Barcelona and, similar to each year, came across lots of launches. Obviously, we also came up with a "Best Of" list where three smartphone manufacturers stood out in particular, having picked up the gong for the "Best of Show" award.

Each year during spring in Europe, the leading names in the smartphone and technology sector gather at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona with a flurry of announcements which tend to feature a bevy of devices. These range from smartphones to wearables, laptops, and the ilk, accompanied by major hints of the future. MWC 2025 was no exception.

Great Technology that Caught Our Attention

Many manufacturers have presented concepts and prototypes that should be a reality in the future. However, the market arrival of some of these products and technologies is closer than you might think. We naturally veered toward the release of these devices:

AI Innovations and MWC Classics

Among the showstoppers include AI innovations, but perhaps in a completely different manner than you might think. This is because AI not only makes it possible to obtain information, but also offers completely new possibilities in medicine and communication between machines and humans.

German operator Deutsche Telekom demonstrated this at MWC with a smartphone sans an app. This concept was somewhat ridiculed in 2024 [editor's note, including by us at nextpit] and is now on its way to being reality with a market launch prepared for this year.

Two people pose with a 'nextpit Top of Show 2025' award at MWC 2025 event.
MWC 2025 award: HMD. / © nextpit

In the "traditional" smartphone market, Xiaomi also managed to stand out with its new flagship handset. The Chinese company has taken smartphone photography to a new level with the Xiaomi15 Ultra. The worldwide launch of its flagship has not yet been confirmed by the brand's representative, but it can already be purchased through an independent importer.

HMD shows that you don't have to be a billion-dollar company to impress with smart solutions. It's also one of the smaller companies, but with the Fusion X1, it has a product that also impressed us. That's because the manufacturer's new smartphone focuses entirely on the youngest members of our society, children, with enhanced parental control features and even repairability. It remains to be seen whether the company will return to Brazil.

Other than that, we begin to hear the term "6G" thrown about around MWC 2025, but the technology still seems a long way from being ratified and even further from arriving via antennas and on our smartphones. Who knows what next year will bring?

Michael Büttner

Michael Büttner
