You Can Now Stream One of 2025's Most Hated Movies At Home

Some films meet with little approval, such as the new Star Wars trilogy or the Rings of Power series. But it's not too often that a movie flops as hard as this one. Starting today, you can judge one of the most controversial films of the year for yourself.

The relationship between audiences and major film studios has been anything but harmonious in recent years. New productions are being criticized more and more frequently, especially when they are lovelessly staged franchise sequels, new editions of well-known classics, or so-called "legacy sequels". Films that seem overloaded with political messages are also caught in the crossfire. Occasionally, a single title combines several of these points of criticism - and also fails due to weak dialogue, uninspired visuals, and unsuccessful PR. This was the case with the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, released in cinemas in 2025 as a modern reinterpretation, which scored just 1.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

A Forseeable Disaster

It was clear from the start: this version of Snow White would polarize. Even the first trailer caused outrage. The comments stated that the film did not feel like Snow White. At the same time, another user called on Disney to stop spoiling its classics. There were also controversial statements from the actors, criticism of the digital depiction of the dwarves, and the announcement that key elements of the fairy tale would be revised. Later, Disney apparently rowed back and restricted public appearances of lead actress Rachel Zegler. But by this point, the damage had long been done. And so the film became a digital lightning rod even before its theatrical release.

Although it isn't entirely incorrect, it would not do it justice to solely blame the negative headlines on exaggerated reactions from the cinephile community. Professional critics also found little to like about the remake. On Rotten Tomatoes, it only scored 40 percent in the critics' rating - a catastrophic figure, especially with a production budget of around 270 million US dollars. The result: a massive financial setback for Disney, which even led to the planned live-action adaptation of Rapunzel being postponed indefinitely. Now, Snow White is being given one last opportunity to perhaps find an audience in streaming after all.

Looking for a Better Film? Try This Marvel Blockbuster!

Now Streaming - At no Extra Cost

Starting today, the remake of Snow White is available to all Disney+ subscribers at no extra cost. The company has released the film on its own platform just 80 days after its theatrical release. If you do not have a Disney+ subscription, you can also watch the film for a fee via other video-on-demand services such as Amazon Prime Video.