While we’re busy with the recent launch of Google's Pixel Watch 3 , Motorola has quietly updated its wearable lineup with the new Moto Watch 120. This smartwatch is a more advanced version of the initial Moto Watch models released earlier this year. It introduces a new suite of features, including integration with Google Fit and Gemini.

Bluetooth calling and a Larger Battery

Motorola's Moto Watch 120 has a round design, unlike the rectangular Moto Watch 70. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Always-on Mode, housed in a zinc alloy body. The smartwatch measures 50.6 × 44.6 × 11 mm and weighs 55 grams.

It boasts an improved IP68 dust and water resistance rating, but Motorola notes it's only suitable for light water splashes, not for water sports or high-speed activities. Additionally, the smartwatch is compatible with 22 mm straps.

Motorola's Moto Watch 120 is made from zinc chassis and IP68 rated. / © Motorola

On the right side of the smartwatch are two physical buttons, and on the opposite side, there is a microphone for Bluetooth calls. It also has a built-in speaker for ringing the device or a paired smartphone.

The larger size includes a bigger 300 mAh battery. According to Motorola, it lasts up to 10 days in smart mode with Always-on Display and monitoring functions enabled. This battery life outperforms many premium alternatives, such as the new Galaxy Watch 7, which lasts only a few days.

Google Fit and Gemini

The smartwatch features a biometric sensor for continuous heart rate measurement, as well as sleep, stress, and SpO2 tracking. The Moto Watch 120 can automatically detect sports and is compatible with over 100 workouts. It’s also the first Moto wearable to support Google Fit, allowing you to sync your health and fitness data with the Fitbit app.

You can sync your metrics from the Motorola Moto Watch 120 to your Google Fit account. / © nextpit

The Moto Watch 120 runs on Moto Watch OS, which is completely unrelated to Google's Wear OS. Despite that, it is integrated with some Google services and features. You can use the built-in AI assistant to ask questions or issue commands, like controlling smart home devices. Alternatively, for more complex prompts, you can use the Gemini assistant on your smartphone.

Moto Watch 120 Price and Availability

Motorola has priced the Moto Watch 120 at $129, which is less than half the cost of Google's Pixel Watch 3 or Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 (first impressions). However, it's important to note that the Moto Watch 120 lacks standalone GPS. The smartwatch is available in black, rose gold, and silver.

The company has listed the Moto Watch 120 in other countries besides the USA, although the price in those regions has not been revealed yet.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Watch 2

Do you think the Moto Watch 120 will suffice for your daily wellness needs? Which features do you wish to see added? Please let us know your answers in the comments.