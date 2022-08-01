Lockly Vision Elite is a 3-in-1 video doorbell smart deadbolt lock

Lockly known for its premium smart home security products in the US, is launching its first 1080p-ready next-generation lock. The Lockly Vision Elite video smart lock comes with deadbolt mechanism along with improved recording capabilities and voice assistant features. In other words, it's a 3-in-1 smart security solution at home.

The biggest addition to Lockly Vision Elite video smart lock that is not found on other models is the 1080p security camera with infrared night vision. Paired with a motion sensor, it allows intelligent detection during day and night. More importantly, the camera can detect objects up to 15 feet (~4.6 meters) away. It can provide a live view with a two-way voice function via its microphone.

Lockly says that all video recordings are only stored on the internal video storage. The video smart lock works with or without a WiFi too. It also features a built-in solar panel that modestly charges and lengthens the battery life of two replaceable batteries inside.

Lockly Vision Elite uses a plug-and-play design for easy installation and uses custom PIN Genie / © Lockly

In terms of security, the lock uses a deadbolt mechanism inside that is more secure compared to spring-type locks. There is a 3D fingerprint scanner positioned on the side for faster unlocking. Lockly Vision Elite also boasts the same custom PIN Genie touch keypad with shuffled number locations as well as remote lock/unlock and offline access codes via the mobile app.

Users can access lock history in addition to the real-time door status. You can also share temporary electronic Keys via the app. A physical keyhole is present in case you are locked out. Moreover, both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control are supported with this smart lock.

Lockly Vision Elite is already available from BestBuy for $500. There is no word yet if it will be listed on other stores such as Amazon. On the other hand, Lockly's cheaper smarts lock can be purchased online.

Do you intend to upgrade your non-smart lock at home? Let us hear if you think Lockly smart locks are good options.