Jackery's Sturdier Explorer 1000 v2 Power Station Hits More Countries

Jackery is known for making some of the most rugged portable power stations . It also refreshed its Explorer catalog by adding new features and upgrading the existing ones. Following the launch of the new Explorer 1000 v2 in the US, the company announced it would debut the portable power station alongside the new Explorer 240 v2 and Solar Saga 100 in Europe.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 uses safer LFP batteries

For starters, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is an overdue successor to the popular and dated Explorer 1000 which was introduced in 2020. The portable power station manufacturer seems to be making the version a worthwhile upgrade after four long years.

Jackery's Explorer 1000 v2 features a slightly larger expandable battery capacity at 1,070 Wh, up by 50 Wh from the v1. It also utilizes LFP or lithium iron phosphate cells, meaning you can expect a longer lifespan compared to the lithium-ion cells in the previous model. With this, the Explorer 1000 v2 has 4,000 life cycles according to Jackery.

Even better, the Explorer 1000 v2 is rated at 1,500 watts of power output with a surge output peaking at 3,000 watts. This should accommodate more high-powered appliances and tools in your home, garage, and RVs.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 works as a UPS with a 20 ms automatic switching system. / © Jackery

Charging the new Explorer 1000 has been improved as well with version 2, where it can be filled up in an hour using the emergency mode. Meanwhile, standard charging can fully replenish it in 1 hour and 40 minutes, which is still considerably faster than its predecessor.

Jackery gave the Explorer 1000 v2 enhanced fire and shock resistance. In addition, it is 20 percent more compact than its predecessor while tipping the scales at 10.8 kilograms.

In terms of interface, the second-generation power station has three full-sized AC sockets (US), a pair of USB-C ports, and a single USB-A port. There is also an emergency LED light just in case you get into a tight spot. Besides viewing the portable power station's status on the front-facing LCD screen, you can manage the device on the Jackery smart app.

Jackery's Explorer 240 V2 only weighs 3.6 kg / © Jackery

Jackery's tiniest Explorer 240 receives an upgraded version

Along with the Explorer 1000 v2, the new Explorer 240 v2 was also mentioned and should arrive in more markets. It's the company's most compact portable power station to date which can be stowed in a backpack, suitable for overnight camping or emergency UPS at home. The tiny cube has a 256 Wh LFP battery capacity with a single AC socket and LED lamp.

Furthermore, Jackery's new and lighter Solar Saga 100 solar panel is compatible with both Explorer power stations. One of the key features of the PV panel is the ability to directly charge smartphones and tablets without using a portable power station.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 and 240 v2 prices

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 and Explorer 240 v2 will be available from today in Germany for €999 and €299, respectively. Those who are interested in pre-orders can pick these up for €849 and €239, respectively, while the 100-watt solar set will cost €999 from €1299 and €319 from €499 (80-watt), respectively.

Do you have a solar generator or portable power station at home? What do you think of the new Jackery Explorer v2 series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.