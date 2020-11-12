iPhone SE: fans of the entry-level iPhone may have to wait longer for an update

Fans of the entry-level iPhone are said to have to wait longer. If the usually well-informed Apple analysts have their way, an update of the iPhone SE will be released in the second half of 2021 at the earliest. In the past, there has also been talk of a grown Plus variant based on the smartphone that was presented last spring.

iPhone SE: Next update according to Kuo not before the end of 2021

A few months ago Kuo had already reported that Apple's schedule had supposedly changed. Originally he had assumed that an iPhone SE Plus with a 5.5-inch display would be introduced in the first half of 2021, but he corrected his prediction back then.

Furthermore, there were already rumours about an update of the regular iPhone SE – even if this would be surprising in view of the history of the small, cheap Apple smartphone. As a reminder: The first iPhone SE was introduced in March 2016, the current generation followed in April 2020.

iPhone 13 on schedule

After already commenting on the improvements of the cameras in iPhone 13, Ming-Chi Kuo also noted in the iPhone SE report that the next iPhone flagship will be released in the second half of 2021 as expected. The next iPhone generation will again consist of four models in the familiar dimensions. The presentation is currently expected again in September – so there is no sign of a further corona-related delay at present.

With the introduction of the new iPhone 12 mini, Apple is penetrating even further into the market for compact smartphones and could compete with the SE, which is also being presented in 2020, but at a significantly lower price. The 5.4-inch screen, however, is based on OLED Super Retina XDR technology at 460 ppi, and the screen with its rather thin edges still retains a very large notch to accommodate Face ID. The iPhone SE, on the other hand, comes without Face ID and can be unlocked by pressing the Home button, a feature that had caused a lot of excitement among iPhone fans at the beginning of the year.