iOS 18 Could Unlock Major Home Screen Customizations

iOS 18 is expected to be one of Apple's biggest iPhone updates, primarily because of the slew of on-device and cloud AI features that are tipped to be integrated. More than just AI tools, it was also reported substantial customizations compared to iOS 17 will be introduced. Now, word from the grapevine sheds more details on what these usability improvements could look like.

Apple is unlocking home screen customizations on iOS 18

According to unnamed sources cited by MacRumors, iOS 18 will finally allow users to “freely” customize home screens. For instance, on iOS 17, users can arrange apps, group apps in a folder, and add widgets on the home screen. However, these are all semi-locked in a grid view, and you cannot freely position icons and widgets on empty spaces or create blank rows and columns.

It seems all that will change in iOS 18 by Apple in the next major iPhone update. Right now, it's unclear if iOS 18 will give users comparable customization levels as on Android.

Two people exchanging contacts posters using the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Among the many features in iOS 17 is NameDrop. It allows easy transfer of contact information between iPhones by bringing the devices close to each other.

Apart from the extensive app and widget arrangement, it's unclear whether other options will be available and if the iPhone manufacturer will support the resizing of icons and texts, grid size, and so on.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was the first to hint at the upcoming changes on iOS 18, even calling it one of the biggest software updates to happen in years. At the same time, it was recently mentioned in his PowerOn newsletter concerning the home screen customizations, albeit minor details.

Other major and new features in iOS 18

Beyond the home screen, Apple will heavily rely on AI features in the update as well as RCS support for its messaging system similar to Android, possibly ending the “green bubble, blue bubble” debate. Apple could also tap on Google to power the iPhone 16 with Gemini as its on-board AI.

In terms of compatibility, there are rumors that the same list of iPhone models upgraded to iOS 17 will also be updated to iOS 18, although the availability of the feature set could vary between generations.

Apple is set to preview iOS 18 first to developers at the upcoming WWDC 2024. More details are also anticipated at the developer conference.

Do you think these features and changes will make iOS 18 an exciting update? Which additions do you look forward to the most? Let us discuss your answers in the comments.

Via: MacRumors Source: Bloomberg

