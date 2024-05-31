It's pretty much on the table that majority of iOS 18 new features are centered in generative AI. Some of these additions were already leaked and previewed, but the rest are set to be announced at the upcoming WWDC. However, a new report is revealing more features ahead, particularly highlighting a new AI editing feature similar to Magic Eraser on Android .

AI-powered object eraser on iPhone

In a detailed post of Apple Insider citing an internal source, the outlet alleges several AI features that are debuting on the iOS 18. One of the those highlighted is a new 'Clean Up' tool that is said to be integrated with the Photos app and iMessage. It is also said the editing feature will replace the Retouch tool in Apple's various apps including in the macOS.

As described, the new editing feature will be able to erase objects by manually highlighting them in images. Additionally, the feature will support AI-powered image generation for missing portions in images.

Magic Eraser (Android) can do quick edits perfect for sharing on social media. / © nextpit

From the sound of it, it's essentially similar to Google's Magic Eraser and Magic Editor that are both available on Android and iOS through the Google Photos app. There are also third-party iOS apps that have similar photo editing functions. Likewise, the addition of Apple's own AI editing tool makes more sense given it should be directly integrated in the main apps of iOS.

Smarter Siri on iOS 18

Besides the new editing feature, other AI features on iOS 18 are also listed. These include emoji and wallpaper generation, summarization, and live transcription, which were mentioned in earlier leaks before. What's specifically new are several enhancements specifically planned for Siri.

According to the outlet, Siri on iOS 18 is said to support cross-device control, such as allowing your iPhone to command the assistant to control what's playing on your Apple Watch and other connected Apple devices. However, this is believed the feature will only be ready at the end of 2024.

Most of the AI features are also planned to be infused into Siri as well. For instance, the assistant will be able to preview notifications and summarize articles, among others. It is also emphasis Siri will provide more natural like responses.

Apple has scheduled WWDC 2024 on June 10, so we should not wait long to confirm many of these features. But at the same time, it is only expected that the iOS 18 update will be released to the public in the fall alongside the iPhone 16 launch.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Are you excited to test iOS 18 once it is available? What other AI features would you like to see from this major software update? Let's hear your suggestions in the comments.