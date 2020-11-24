India bans 43 new Chinese apps including Ali Express

The Indian government, earlier today, announced its decision to ban as many as 43 Chinese apps that it claims affect the ‘sovereignty and integrity of India’. This is the fourth wave of ban against Chinese apps. Previously, the country banned several apps – including popular apps like TikTok and PUBG: Mobile in three separate waves. Among the most popular apps that finds itself in the banned list is e-commerce platform AliExpress.

According to a press release by the Government of India, they have banned the latest set of apps under Section 69A of the nation’s IT Act. The Indian government affirms that these apps were “engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India”. The press release goes on to add that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps after they received “comprehensive reports” from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GoI (@GoI_MeitY) issued an order today under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps in India.



More details - https://t.co/l9pwJKk3un@PIB_India @MeityPib @rsprasad @SanjayDhotreMP — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) November 24, 2020

For those unaware, the first wave of this ban on Chinese-origin apps began on July 27, 2020, when the country banned a total of 59 apps. A month later, on July 27, 47 other apps were added to the blocklist. On September 2, 2020, a fresh batch of 118 apps were banned. In the latest wave, the number of apps banned stands at 43. In all, the country has banned a total of 267 Chinese or Chinese-origin apps since June 2020.

Although traditional rivals, both the countries have had a relatively long period of peaceful relationship until the Doklam crisis in 2017 led to increasing mistrust between the two giant nations. 2020 saw the worst escalation since the 1960s after several Indian and Chinese soldiers were killed on the highly contested Aksai Chin border.

Here’s the complete list of 43 apps that the Government of India has banned effective November 24, 2020.