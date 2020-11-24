NEXTPIT To the NextPit homepage

India bans 43 new Chinese apps including Ali Express

Authored by: Rahul Srinivas
The Indian government, earlier today, announced its decision to ban as many as 43 Chinese apps that it claims affect the ‘sovereignty and integrity of India’. This is the fourth wave of ban against Chinese apps. Previously, the country banned several apps – including popular apps like TikTok and PUBG: Mobile in three separate waves. Among the most popular apps that finds itself in the banned list is e-commerce platform AliExpress.

According to a press release by the Government of India, they have banned the latest set of apps under Section 69A of the nation’s IT Act. The Indian government affirms that these apps were “engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India”. The press release goes on to add that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps after they received “comprehensive reports” from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.

For those unaware, the first wave of this ban on Chinese-origin apps began on July 27, 2020, when the country banned a total of 59 apps. A month later, on July 27, 47 other apps were added to the blocklist. On September 2, 2020, a fresh batch of 118 apps were banned. In the latest wave, the number of apps banned stands at 43. In all, the country has banned a total of 267 Chinese or Chinese-origin apps since June 2020. 

Although traditional rivals, both the countries have had a relatively long period of peaceful relationship until the Doklam crisis in 2017 led to increasing mistrust between the two giant nations. 2020 saw the worst escalation since the 1960s after several Indian and Chinese soldiers were killed on the highly contested Aksai Chin border. 

Here’s the complete list of 43 apps that the Government of India has banned effective November 24, 2020.

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India – Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard – Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard – BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela – Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV – TV version
  31. WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II
     
