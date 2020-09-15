How to watch the "Time Flies" Apple keynote event today

The next Apple Keynote will take place on Tuesday, September 15th at 10:00 AM in Cupertino. Here are some ways you can follow the "Time Flies" event live as it unfolds.

As in previous years, Apple will once again be streaming this year's September event live. The company as usual offers a number of different ways where the stream can be found.

For most users, YouTube should be the easiest to use. Apple has already posted the event and you can also set a reminder that will alert you when the event is ready.

Stream on Apple's site and for VLC

For those who prefer a direct stream from Apple's site, the event is already available at https://www.apple.com/apple-events/. A current browser that supports the necessary streaming technology is required. Here you can also download a calendar event, which will remind you about the start of the event if you wish.

Shortly before the event, a direct link, for example for the VLC player, should find its way to the internet. This will allow the stream to be viewed with an app – like the mentioned VLC. As soon as a link is available, we will update this page.

Apple events after the live stream

Those who do not have the opportunity to follow the event live will usually find a recording shortly after. This might be available directly under the YouTube link above, but could also be listed as a separate video on Apple's YouTube channel.

Apple's presentations can also be downloaded in the form of a podcast. For this purpose, the company offers the feeds for video and audio versions called "Apple Events".

We will be informing you on NextPit about Apple's new products on Tuesday. Besides new iPads, we expect a new Apple Watch as well as new details about Apple's services and the upcoming operating systems for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

As mentioned above, the event will take place on Tuesday, September 15th at 10:00 AM local time in Cupertino.