How to enable reverse wireless charging on your Android smartphone

Reverse wireless charging – or wireless powershare, as Samsung users call it – is found on more and more Android smartphones. It allows you to wirelessly charge your smartwatch , wireless in-ear headphones or even your friends' iPhones using your own smartphone and its Qi technology.

Many manufacturers – for example OnePlus or Samsung – have integrated this feature into several of their smartphones. But how does the reverse charging mode work? I'll show you, it's very simple!

Reverse wireless charging: How does it work?

There are essentially two ways to charge your smartphone: by cable or wireless. The latter method specifically allows the transfer of energy to the receiving device by electromagnetic induction. More and more smartphones offer reverse wireless charging, which allows them to be transformed into a wireless powerbank-style charging station, so they can be used to charge other devices, but without cables.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro If you own the OnePlus 10 Pro, you can recharge your friends' iPhones. To device database

Not all new smartphones are equipped with reverse wireless charging. The main flagships released this year though are usually equipped with it – but not the iPhones. This feature is integrated in the Samsung Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro for example.

Here, we made this tutorial on the OnePlus 10 Pro under OxygenOs 12. The steps are similar on MIUI 13 and OneUI 4, but the settings interface will be somewhat different. As initially mentioned, Samsung calls this feature Wireless Powershare.

How to enable or disable reverse wireless charging on your smartphone?

To enable reverse charging go to the settings of your smartphone Go to battery and click on reverse wireless charging In this menu, you can enable or disable the reverse wireless charging You can now place your device to charge on the back of your smartphone

Enabling or disabling reverse wireless charging on a OnePlus smartphone / © Nextpit

Did you find this tutorial useful? Which features would you like us to cover in the future?