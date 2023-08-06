Google's Pixel Tablet Gets Its First Big Price Drop at $80 Off

If you've been waiting to pick up the Google Pixel Tablet at a discounted rate, then your patience has paid off. The Android tablet was launched last month, but it is now seeing its first big price drop of up to $80 (13 percent) off on Amazon.

The 128 GB base model option in usually retails at $499 bundled with a speaker charging dock, but this can be had for $439 or a straight $60 tidy saving. If you opt for the 256 GB variant, it will run you $519, which is an $80 reduction. All colors are listed with this sale as well, including the porcelain, hazel, and pink rose.

Google Pixel Tablet can be used as a regular slab and smart display at the same time

The Google Pixel Tablet is a well-reviewed machine for good reason. It comes with a charging speaker dock that allows you to turn it into a smart display when placed in the kitchen or room. The accessory also enables for wireless charging in addition to accommodating it a convenient viewing angle.

Google's Pixel Tablet front is headlined by a bright 10.95-inch display. At the same time, it has a high-resolution panel, resulting in a crisp viewing experience. Plus, there are four standalone speakers around the tablet that you can rely on if the slab is not docked. Additionally, we found the two 8 MP cameras with wide optics to take good images.

Using the Pixel tablet with a dock station connected to a gamepad was great, and the enhanced audio quality improved the gaming experience. / © nextpit

Regarding internal hardware, the Pixel Tablet features a Tensor G2 processor mated to a 7020 mAh battery. And in our testing, the efficient chip and juice get decent battery life and can last multiple days with combined usage of browsing and streaming. It also runs on a pure Android 13 OS, which gives plenty of customizations and extra features like the hub mode.

We think the Google Pixel Tablet is a great smart display/slate if already paired with the dock and for this discounted rate. Knowing Google, the deal might only last a few days. Hence, it is suggested that you decide fast to secure the extra savings.