Google's Pixel 9 Pro Renders Reveal a Surprising Design Upgrade

nextpit Google Pixel 8 Pro Test Review
© nextpit
Google has been making minimal design changes to its Pixel smartphone range in recent times. It has become a signature for these devices to feature an edge-to-edge camera visor, which first debuted on the Pixel 6. However, it appears Google will introduce a radical change with this year's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Coming from well-known leaker OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice), initial renders of the alleged Pixel 9 Pro have been published. According to the source, the design shown is based on the early development of the device. Hence, there might be differences in the actual and final device's looks.

Google Pixel 9 Pro's new camera island and smaller display

Moving forward, it is outright noticeable that the Pixel 9 Pro will introduce a major design overhaul. The back panel in particular will see the camera island arrive in an elliptical form factor, which drops the edge-to-edge visor and resembles the Pixel Fold's (review) rear camera provision.

The triple sensors are said to be composed of a wide camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a periscope lens. Both the thermometer and LED flash are aligned on the right.

Google Pixel 9 Pro's renders
Google's Pixel 9 Pro renders depict a revamped camera island design and flatter frame / © On Leaks/My Smart Price

Another huge change present in the design is a flatter frame with rounded corners which are more similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 (hands-on). Several antenna strips are distributed throughout the frame alongside the 5G mmWave on top with the physical keys housed on the right. There seems to be no hint on whether Google will utilize titanium on its flagship phone.

It is said Google is shrinking the flat display of the Pixel 9 Pro from 6.7-inch to 6.5-inch, with the bezels looking more symmetrical than before. On the other hand, an unspecified selfie camera is still positioned at the center.

Interestingly, the new device's dimensions of 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm seem to have changed a little from the Pixel 8 Pro's 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm despite the smaller display. It's possible there are discrepancies with the measurements provided.

Google Pixel 9 Pro's design
Google's Pixel 9 Pro is alleged to feature a smaller display at 6.5-inch, but dimensions are little changed. / © OnLeaks / My Smart Price

It's unclear if the smaller footprint will also result in a lighter build for the Pixel 9 Pro. Last year's Pixel 8 Pro (review) tipped the scale at 213 grams, which is bang average when it comes to weight. As usual, this will still matter based on the internal components. Perhaps, we will see a larger battery cell this time. Who knows for sure?

OnLeaks didn't confirm if the Pixel 9 will share the Pixel 9 Pro's design. Knowing the internet search giant, the new exterior is likely to be adopted on the smaller handset.

Apart from the design, both models should be equipped with Google's Tensor G4 chipset. They would also boot on Android 15, which will be announced together with the mid-range Pixel 8a this upcoming Google I/O.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9 Pro's new look? Do you prefer this over the Pixel 8 Pro? Tell us your answers in the comments.

Source: My Smart Price

