Google May Equip the Pixel Fold 2 with Tensor G4 and Faster Memory

Google has been powering its Pixel devices with its custom Tensor chipsets for a few years in a row. The latest chip iteration it has made is the Tensor G3 that debuted with the Pixel 8 (review) . And with the usual cadence, it is expected the Pixel Fold (review) successor should also be powered by the same system-on-chip. However, a fresh report is now speculating that the Pixel Fold 2 may jump to the more capable Tensor G4 after all.

Google's chip switch could delay the Pixel Fold 2

Interestingly, there appears to be a new development with how Google is testing its 2nd gen foldable smartphone. An unnamed tipster that shared the information to Android Authority alleges that Google's latest Pixel Fold 2 prototype is now equipped with the unannounced Tensor G4 SoC rather than the Tensor G3.

While it is possible for Google to pick a different chip at a last-minute, given there was a similar instance with the Pixel Tablet (review) before, this suggests that the release schedule for the Pixel Fold 2 could be affected. So instead of expecting the new foldable smartphone breaking cover at I/O 2024 around in May, we might be seeing it arrive in fall when the Tensor G4 will only be ready alongside the Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9's gain a new telephoto camera and a temperature sensor. It could likely run on the Google Tensor G4 platform. / © OnLeaks

However, there seems to be an opposing view to this, as it was noted by the outlet that the Pixel Fold 2 is already on engineering validation test, meaning it would still be on time for a May or June release. What we could make from this is that Google could still launch the Pixel Fold 2 in summer but with a Tensor G3 or in fall but with the newer Tensor G4.

Google Pixel Fold 2 specs

But regardless of which chipset the Pixel Fold 2 is enlisting, the Tensor G4 is building up as a small upgrade to its predecessor, with only a step-up on the CPU and GPU speed. Of course, we would still want to see the chipset to bring surprises eventually, such as heavy changes on AI capabilities and efficiency for better battery, which are some shortcomings of the Tensor G4.

But beyond the chipset choice though, the Pixel Fold 2 is more likely to bring beefier specs. According to the same source, the device will get boast larger and faster memory configuration. It is said it carries 16 GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage. The latter is a welcome upgrade to the UFS 3.1 storage on the original Pixel Fold.

In addition, we might also see the Pixel Fold 2 gain better cameras into the mix, which are already available on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, including a new 50 MP primary sensor or a 48 MP ultrawide.

What else would you like to see most from the Pixel Fold 2? Do you think Google should just delay the launch of the foldable so it could incorporate the Tensor G4? Hit us up with your answers down in the comment section.