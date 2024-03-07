Google's Tensor G4 SoC Could Super Charge Pixel 9's Battery Life

Despite Google improved the Tensor G3 SoC, the overall efficiency of the chip has still been a hit or miss, with some Pixel 8 (review) users experiencing of battery woes, although not as worse as with Pixel 7. Now, it appears the Google could address this shortcoming on the Tensor G4 SoC that will power the Pixel 9 series and subsequently giving a battery boost to the lineup.

How is the Tensor G4 better than the Tensor G3?

According to industry sources of South Korean publication FN News, Google has picked Samsung to manufacture the flagship Tensor G4 SoC. It was stated that the silicon will be made using the 4 nm FOWLP or Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging which is the same process used on making the Tensor G3. However, the method is said to use a newer version that offers improved efficiency and packaging.

Google Pixel 9's render shows a redesigned camera island and flat frame. / © OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

While it is yet to be seen if how significant the difference the new fabrication method brings, the improvement is apparent on the Exynos 2400 SoC enlisted on the base Galaxy S24 (review), which the Tensor G4 could be based on. The in-house chip of Samsung is already touted to have better performance and heat dissipation over the Exynos 2200 SoC, and this is something the Tensor G4 could benefit as well.

How fast the Tensor G4 will be compared to Tensor G3?

As with the chip's performance, the Tensor G4 is rumored to have an internal name of "Zuma Pro” and brings the same 10-core CPU setup as the Tensor G3 or “Zuma” with only the notable change found in the clock speed. But in other chip's areas, Google could give them sizeable enhancements like expanded AI capabilities via NPU in addition to the better power management.

Google's fully-custom chip is believed to only come in 2025 which will be in the form of the Tensor G5 and could find its way to the Pixel 10 lineup. The said chip uses the codename of “Laguna Beach” and expected to be manufactured by Taiwan's TSMC instead of Samsung's foundry.

There are no words yet if when the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Tensor G4 are going to break cover. The usual schedule of the internet search giant suggests this will happen in fall or by October the same as the Pixel 8's launch.

And for what we know, not only the Pixel 9 would be equipped with the Tensor G4, but the Pixel Fold 2 might also run on the same platform if the next-gen foldable smartphone's release is delayed at a later date.

With a potentially better battery life, do you think the Pixel 9 will be a promising upgrade to the Pixel 8? Hit us up with your thoughts in the comments.