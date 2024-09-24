Hot topics

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold: New Google Phones Compared

15 min read 15 min No comments 0
Pixel 9 9 Pro 9 Pro XL 9 Pro Fold
© Generative AI / Adobe Stock / nextpit
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima Writer

Changelog:

  • Addition in the section above the table
  • H2 before the table
  • Test reports added to the table
  • Offers in the table updated
  • Sentences deleted or added in the various sections are highlighted in color.
  • Photos have been replaced as far as possible with images from nextpit
  • In the performance section: text adjusted and benchmark table
  • Camera section: photos replaced, text revised and galleries added
  • In the software section, links to Android 14 and 15 added in addition to text additions

 

The Pixel phone family got bigger in 2024! Instead of the usual two-model launch like in previous years, Google dropped four new smartphone models at its “Made by Google” event. Confused by the naming choices and three different “Pro” versions? Check our comparison to see all their differences.

For starters, the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the successor to last year's Google Pixel Fold. And there is a compact Pro version now. All phones share many similarities when it comes to hardware specs and software support, but there are a few things to keep an eye on, depending on your priorities. With the exception of the Foldable, we have already been able to test all the new models. Take a look at the comparison of the technical data first, then we'll go through it in detail point by point.

A direct comparison of the Google Pixel 9 series

  The new Foldable Largest display The compact Pro The standard flagship
The product
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9
Picture Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Product Image Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Product Image Google Pixel 9 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 9 Product Image
Review
Not yet tested
Go to review: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
To the test: Google Pixel 9 Pro
To the test: Google Pixel 9
Display
  • External: 6.3-inch OLED
    2424 x 1080 pixels
    120 Hz refresh rate
  • Internal: 8-inch LTPO OLED
    2152 x 2076 pixels
    1 ~ 120 Hz
  • 6.7-inch LTPO OLED
    2992 x 1344 pixels
    1 ~ 120 Hz
  • 6.33-inch LTPO OLED
    2856 x 1280 pixels
    1 ~ 120 Hz
  • 6.3-inch OLED
    2424 x 1080 pixels
    120 Hz
SoC
  • Google Tensor G4
  • Google Tensor G4
  • Google Tensor G4
  • Google Tensor G4
Memory
  • 16 GB RAM
    256 / 512 GB storage
    No storage expansion
  • 16 GB RAM
    128 / 256 / 512 / 1024 GB storage
    No storage expansion
  • 16 GB RAM
    128 / 256 / 512 / 1024 GB storage
    No storage expansion
  • 12 GB RAM
    128 / 256 GB storage
    No storage expansion
OS
  • Android 14
    Seven years of system upgrades
    Seven years of security updates
  • Android 14
    Seven years of system upgrades
    Seven years of security updates
  • Android 14
    Seven years of system upgrades
    Seven years of security updates
  • Android 14
    Seven years of system upgrades
    Seven years of security updates
Camera
  • Main: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2'' sensor, OIS
    Ultra-wide + macro: 10.5 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.4'' sensor
    5x telephoto: 10.8 MP, f/3.1, 1/3.2'' sensor, OIS
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.68, 1/1.31'' sensor, OIS
    Ultra-wide + macro: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.55'' sensor
    5x telephoto: 48 MP, f/2.8, 1/2.55'' sensor, OIS
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.68, 1/1.31'' sensor, OIS
    Ultra-wide + macro: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.55'' sensor
    5x telephoto: 48 MP, f/2.8, 1/2.55'' sensor, OIS
  • Main: 50 MP, f/1.68, 1/1.31'' sensor, OIS
    Ultra-wide + macro: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.55'' sensor
Selfie camera
  • Outdoor: 10 MP, f/2.2
    Inside: 10 MP, f/2.2
  • 42 MP, f/2.2
  • 42 MP, f/2.2
  • 10.5 MP, f/2.2
Battery
  • 4650 mAh
    21 W wired charging
    7.5 W wireless charging
  • Charger not included
  • 5.060 mAh
    37 W wired charging
    12 W Qi wireless charging
    23 W Pixel Stand charging
    Reverse wireless charging
  • Charger not included
  • 4700 mAh
    27 W wired charging
    12 W Qi wireless charging
    21 W Pixel Stand charging
    Reverse wireless charging
  • Charger not included
  • 4700 mAh
    27 W wired charging
    12 W Qi wireless charging
    15 W Pixel Stand charging
    Reverse wireless charging
  • Charger not included
Connectivity
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
IP certification
  • IPx8
  • IP68
  • IP68
  • IP68
Dimensions and weight
  • Closed: 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm
  • Opened: 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm
    257 g

 

  • 162.8 × 76.6 × 8.5 mm, 221 g

 

  • 152.8 × 72.0 × 8.5 mm, 199 g


152.8 × 72.0 × 8.5 mm, 198 g
Offers*

A larger Fold and a smaller Pro

The design of the 2024 is largely uniform: the pill-shaped camera visor with a kind of "search field" design replaces the side design of the previous generations. All models have rounded corners, similar to the Pixel 8 generation, with relatively thin edges around the OLED displays.

The Fold model is IPx8 waterproof, but not resistant to fine particles or dust. The other Pixel models, on the other hand, are all protected against water and dust to IP68. All four models have a metal frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. The back of the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL is matte, the base model has a glossy surface and the Fold is semi-glossy.

A person holding a pink Google Pixel 9 Pro smartphone, focused on the camera.
Is it just me, or do the camera cut-outs look like search fields? / © nextpit

The color options also vary depending on the model. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available in Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (white). The other two 9 Pro models expand this selection with Hazel (gray) and Rose Quartz, while the standard Pixel 9 replaces these with Winter Green and Peony (pink). Oh, and the color scheme also applies to the camera island with a different hue.

During testing, our editors all noticed the really high-quality workmanship, which raises the Pixel phones to a higher level in terms of quality.

The smaller Pixel 9 Pro and the vanilla Pixel 9 have the same dimensions, although the Pro version weighs one gram more. As expected, the other phones in the range are larger and heavier, but the Fold swaps the Passport proportions of the first generation for a standard aspect ratio on the external display.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold product image
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold now has an 8-inch display. / © Google

On paper, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's external display is very similar to that of the Pixel 9. It is a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2424 × 1080 px and a fixed refresh rate of 120 or 60 Hz. The inner screen of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now 8 inches in size and has a higher quality OLED panel with variable refresh rates between 1 and 120 Hz to save power. It also has an almost square resolution of 2152 × 2076 px.

Both Pixel 9 Pro are equipped with LTPO OLED panels that offer the same range of refresh rates, but their resolutions differ depending on size: 2992 × 1344 px for the 6.7-inch model and 2856 × 1280 px for the 6.33-inch model. The base model, with its 6.3-inch panel, is only slightly smaller than the smaller Pro, but lacks the LTPO technology.

As with many other models coming onto the market in 2024, all four models have a high peak brightness: 2700 nits for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold and 3000 nits for the Pixel 9 Pro (XL). Also worth mentioning for all models: The optical fingerprint sensor in the display has now been replaced by a sensor with ultrasonic technology. This ensures faster, more reliable unlocking, while also increases security.

New Tensor chip with the usual AI support

All four Pixel 9 models are powered by the same Tensor G4 processor, which is paired with the Titan M2 security chip. Similar to the previous generations, you shouldn't expect top performance in benchmark tests. Here are our results with the three models tested in the one-day tests:

  Google Pixel 9
(Tensor G4)		 Google Pixel 9 Pro
(Tensor G4)		 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
(Tensor G4)		 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)		 Xiaomi 14 Ultra
(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)		 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(A17 Pro)
3D Mark Wild Life Extreme 2.333 - 2588 5094 4680 3998
3D Mark Wild Life
Extreme Stress Test		 Best loop: 2524
Worst loop: 1358
Stability: 53.8%		 Best loop: 2559
Worst loop: 2046
Stability: 80 %

Best loop: 2603
Worst loop: 2071
Stability: 79.6

 Best loop: 5160
Worst loop: 3013
Stability: 58.4		 Best loop: 4708
Worst loop: 3606
Stability: 69.4		 Best loop: 3817
Worst loop: 2842
Stability: 74.4%
AnTuTu 826.999 948.187 1.094.183 1.851.716 1.939.484 1.569.312
Geekbench 6 Single: 1,666
Multi: 3,761		 Single: 1934
Multi: 4466		 Single: 1950
Multi: 4050		 Single: 2252
Multi: 7107		 Single: 1828
Multi: 6317		 Single: 2936
Multi: 7003

However, the test also revealed that Google once again falls behind the chips from Qualcomm, Apple, and Samsung, but this disadvantage is hardly noticeable in practice. So you can play all demanding games on high settings without any problems, use complex software - and thanks to the improved heat management, heating is no longer as problematic as with the predecessors.

In terms of connectivity, all devices are compatible with modern wireless standards such as eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. The three Pro models also offer UWB support, which is not available on the basic model.

Versatile cameras all round

The foldable and non-foldable models differ in terms of the sensors for image capture, so let's start with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While all Pro models have a triple camera set with main, ultra-wide, and 5x telephoto zoom, the resolution and sensor sizes are smaller on the Pro Fold: 48, 10.5 and 10.8 megapixels respectively (with 1/2'', 1/3.4'' and 1/3.2'' sensors), arranged in two rows.

The slab Pixel 9 Pros replaces those with 50, 48, and 48-megapixel sensors, with bigger areas: 1/1.31'', 1/2.55'', and 1/2.55'' respectively. So don't expect the same camera performance on the foldable Pixel. The Pixel 9 Pro camera specs are roughly similar to those in the previous generation, but the ultrawide lens is now “brighter” with a f/1.7 aperture, which should help low-light performance in open shots.

The Pro models impressed us with outstanding daytime photos. The results are very detailed and dynamic, and the zoom results are also great. However, we noticed weaknesses in all models when taking night photos.

A close-up of a Google Pixel 9 Pro smartphone in a person's hand, featuring a pink design and dual cameras.
The ultra-wide-angle camera can also focus at close range and serves as a macro lens. / © nextpit

The vanilla Pixel 9 only has the main camera and the ultra-wide-angle camera, with similar features to the more expensive models. Unfortunately, we noticed an increased number of image errors and artifacts, and the camera did not convince us with night photos either. During the day, however, the photos are very good.

Google highlights that the ultra-wide camera features “macro focus”, but doesn't disclose the minimum focusing distance. However, we really liked the macro results in our tests. At the other end of the focal length, the telephoto cameras on the three Pro models offer the same 5x magnification, but the Fold tops at 20x digital zoom, while the other models reach 30x magnification.

Close-up of a Google Pixel 9 smartphone's camera module on a pink surface with keys in the background.
The iconic "visor" on the back is a thing of the past. / © nextpit

For selfies, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a pair of 10-megapixel sensors—on the external and internal displays—while the Pixel 9 is equipped with a 10.5 MP component. The Pixel 9 Pros, meanwhile, offer 42 megapixels of resolution on that tiny camera punch-hole.

Google advertises that the “Super High-Resolution Zoom” magnification is now available also on videos, and recordings can be set at 8K resolution for those with no regard to storage capacity.

Other new camera tricks include an “Add Me” feature to add missing people to the scene, and the Magic Editor can change the image composition. We have already presented the Add Me feature for group photos in detail. So that you can get an impression for yourself, take a quick look at our galleries:

Sample photos of the Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 sample photo
The Pixel 9 takes some pretty great photos during the day. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
You should manually adjust the contrast each time you take a photo for better results. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Portrait mode also works on non-human objects. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
The Portrait mode often errs such as the the blurry spokes in this example. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Even with simple subjects, there are artifacts that appear in Portrait mode at times as seen in the bottom right section. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
HDR processing creates fringes around objects at times. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
The ultra-wide angle camera has a green tint compared to the main camera. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Here is a regular shot without any zoom. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Here is a 2x zoom shot. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Here is a 5x zoom shot. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Even though it has a maximum 8x zoom, it's not really usable. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
The natural depth of field is often more effective than the Portrait mode. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Portrait shots like this look a little washed out at times. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
The level of detail in some of the recordings is top notch. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
The Google Pixel 9 can compensate backlight well with HDR. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
With a 130-degree field of view, it can sometimes be difficult to shoot straight lines. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
HDR photos can sometimes look quite artificial. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Without ultra-wide angle, the lines are less curvy. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Can't miss this! The golden hour during sunset. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
The focus here was not on the subject. It is a huge shortcoming for a $800 camera smartphone. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Check out this macro shot. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
The macro mode of the ultra-wide angle camera is great. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Unfortunately, reflections of light can be seen in the photos. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Night shots do look beautiful if the lighting allows it at times. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Here is yet another example of a very exaggerated photo. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Pay attention to the area on the right of the photo: Google's algorithm resulted in some noticeable artifacts. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
Night mode is effective but has a lower level of detail. © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 sample photo
In the dark, the Pixel 9 can brighten up even the darkest areas. © nextpit

Sample photos of the Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie - Portrait mode on
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie - Portrait mode on
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit

Sample photos of the Pixel 9 Pro XL

Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - 50 MP Main Lens © nextpit
Daytime photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP © nextpit
Portrait selfie taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit
Portrait selfie taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit
Portrait selfie taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit
Portrait photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit
Portrait photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit
Portrait photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit
Portrait photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit
Portrait photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Portrait mode © nextpit
Selfie taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP © nextpit
Selfie taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP © nextpit
Selfie taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Selfie camera 42 MP © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x1 zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x2 optical zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x5 optical zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x10 digital zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x30 digital zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x1 zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x2 optical zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x5 optical zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x10 digital zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x30 digital zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x1 zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x2 optical zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x5 optical zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x10 digital zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x30 digital zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x1 zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - x2 optical zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x5 optical zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x10 digital zoom © nextpit
Zoomed photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Telephoto camera 48 MP - x30 digital zoom © nextpit
Night photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Night mode © nextpit
Night photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP - Night mode © nextpit
Night photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Night mode © nextpit
Night photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP - Night mode © nextpit
Night photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Main camera 50 MP - Night mode © nextpit
Night photo taken with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL - Ultra-wide-angle camera 48 MP - Night mode © nextpit

Seven years of software updates as usual

Speaking of software features, Google promises seven years of Feature Drops, with the same coverage for both Android updates and security patches. It is worth noting that all four models will launch with Android 14, so don't expect to see the Pixel 9 models receiving the Android release in 2031 (Android 22, if everything goes accordingly) if Google keeps releasing Android versions in September or October.

What's exciting about Google every year is the new AI tricks that are introduced. Opinions on Gemini nano are still divided: There are nice features with added value, but also other tools whose usefulness is rather dubious, or which are not yet available everywhere. Another limitation: the more powerful Gemini Live is subject to a subscription to talk to Gemini Live and get a really powerful chatbot.

Faster charging, but not much

All Pixel 9 models list support for Google's new 45 W wired charger. Google later clarified this by listing a maximum input of 37 W for the Pixel 9 Pro XL and 27 W for the smaller phones, while the Fold charges at a maximum of 21 W.

All models can also be charged wirelessly, although Google only mentions Qi certification and not the latest version. Apart from the Fold, all phones achieve a maximum charging power of 12W when using Qi-compatible wireless chargers, and they can be charged using the Pixel Stand with different inputs. They also feature Battery Share (reverse wireless charging).

All three models tested took between 80 (Pro XL) and 90 (base model) minutes to fully charge to 100 percent. The battery benchmark attests the Pixel 9 Pro XL a runtime of 15 hours and 39 minutes, which is a really good value. With a high-resolution display and 120 Hz, the smaller Pro achieves almost as high a value, with only the Pixel 9 falling slightly behind at 12.5 hours.

Prices and availability

  Pixel 9 Pro Fold Pixel 9 Pro XL Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9
1 TB $1,549 $1449
512 GB $1,919 $1,319 $1,219
256 GB $1,799 $1,199 $1,099 $899
128 GB $1,099 $999 $799
Colors black
White		 black
White
gray
Pink		 black
White
gray
Pink		 black
White
green
Pink

Prices for the Pixel 9 start at $800 and reach $1920 for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but expect to see the usual contract bonuses from both the Google Store and partner retailers and phone carriers.

While the three models we tested went straight on sale, you had to wait a little longer for the Foldable. However, you can now also get the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in stores for at least $1799.

Close-up of a Google Pixel 9 Pro smartphone in a soft pink color, highlighting the camera module.
In addition to the standard colors black and white, the Pixel 9 is also available in pink and green. / © nextpit

For our international audiences, there is also a different availability depending on the phones. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available in the following countries:

  • North and South America: Canada, USA.
  • Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway,
    Switzerland, Sweden, United Kingdom
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan.

The other three Pixel 9 phones will additionally be available in these countries: Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Malaysia.

Conclusion

The biggest news from the Pixel 9 launch is probably the new variants. The compact Pixel 9 Pro and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold (weird names aside) give some hints that the Pixel family is stronger than ever.

And yes, the performance has actually increased and leaves nothing to be desired in practical use, but Google is still lagging behind its major competitors here too. Overall, however, the update of the 2024 series is rather timid, without any groundbreaking features or hardware changes for users.

We were positively impressed by the good battery life of the Pro devices, with only the Pixel 9 lagging slightly behind. The camera quality also shows why Google has given these two devices the "Pro" attribute (and a higher price). What all models have in common is the amazingly good build quality and minor improvements such as the switch to the ultrasonic sensor for your fingerprints.

Be sure to read our test reports and find out whether you can live with the small shortcomings of the Pixel 9 or whether there is a tendency towards the Pro or Pro XL after all. Despite all the updates and optimizations, we believe that you don't necessarily have to invest money in a new Pixel phone if you bought the Pixel 8 series last year.

What do you think of Google's 2024 phone range? Did you expect bigger changes than what we got in the end? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing