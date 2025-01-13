Hot topics

nextpit Google Pixel 8a
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Google is starting the year with a major sale on most of its Pixel devices, including the popular Pixel 8a. The mid-range smartphone is now available at its best price of $399 on Amazon, following a $100 discount (20 percent off).

This deal applies to all color options, including the new Mint Green, as well as Bay Blue and Porcelain. If you need more storage, the 256 GB variant is also discounted by $100, but it's available exclusively in Obsidian (classic black).

Why the Pixel 8a is a Standout Mid-Range Smartphone

In our Pixel 8a review, my colleague Rubens praised the device for its exceptional camera performance. The 64 MP main camera, combined with a 12 MP ultrawide lens, captures images with impressive detail and color accuracy—even in low-light conditions where many competitors struggle. The phone also shoots stunning 4K videos.

The Pixel 8a’s camera features are further enhanced by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, offering tools like Magic Audio Eraser and Super Res Zoom for extended zoom photography. For everyday use, you’ll benefit from Pixel Call Assist, Live Translate, and Circle to Search, ensuring a seamless experience. The processor delivers snappy performance, with only rare instances of stuttering, regardless of the task.

Google Pixel 8a viewed from the front showing the default home screen
The Pixel 8a may be the true "Fan Edition" with its reasonable compromises for the price category. / © nextpit

The Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch OLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 3. This upgraded panel is significantly brighter than its predecessor and boasts a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Its semi-compact, lightweight design with rounded corners makes it ideal for one-handed use. Additionally, it’s built to last, with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, so it can handle occasional splashes or even a quick dip in the pool.

While the Pixel 8a’s battery life is modest, it supports fast charging and includes a wireless charging option. Google has also introduced a Pixel Limit Charging tool, designed to help prolong the device’s battery health over time.

What do you think of the Pixel 8a as a mid-range smartphone? Is it the best value for its price, or do you have other favorites? Let us know in the comments!

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

