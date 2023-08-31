Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 to Break Cover on October 5

Following of Apple's iPhone keynote announcement , Google has followed suit by revealing a Pixel event that will be held on October 5. It is expected the Google Pixel 8 series will go official alongside the Google Pixel Watch 2 .

Similar to last year's Made by Google event, the upcoming one will also be an in-person which will be held in New York City. At the same time, it will kick off at 10 AM local time.

Also read: Google Pixel Fold foldable review

What will be launched at the Made by Google gathering on October 5

There's no specific Pixel devices mentioned by Google in its invasion sent to the press. Rather, it says it's there will be additions to the entire Google Pixel devices range, indicating that more than the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, the Pixel Watch 2 could likely debut as well.

In line with the event, a series of Pixel 8 leaks has also appeared. Firstly, Google Store has accidentally revealed the back portion of the alleged Pixel 8 Pro, confirming it will have a redesigned camera island that houses a triple camera module. The new thermometer is also seen below the LED flash.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is spotted from Google's store. / © Google

Other specs of the Pixel 8 include a new display panels on two models and the Tensor G3 chipset. Additionally, a new main 50 MP sensor and revamped camera UI are also expected for both Pixel devices, although the Pro could take advantage of an updated ultrawide snapper similar to the Pixel 7a that Camila reviewed.

Despite these hardware improvements and changes, there are words that Google will keep the pricing on the Pixel 8 unchanged by offering a 128 GB base storage option. For reference, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro currently retail for $599 and $899, respectively.

FCC reveals the connectivity features of Google Pixel 8 (Pro) and Pixel Watch 2

Furthermore, separate FCC listings are confirming the imminent launch of the Pixel 8 duo. The new certifications suggest these Android flagship phones sport the usual connectivity array, such as ultra-wideband, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G in mmWave and sub-6 bands.

Similarly, an FCC listing for the Pixel Watch 2 was spotted earlier. It describes that the upcoming smartwatch would be offered in Wi-Fi and LTE variants. What's interesting, however, is the new mesh and slim metal bands that Google should introduce together with the new wearable.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch 2 is said to boast a lighter build by incorporating an aluminum chassis instead of the stainless-steel. A faster and more efficient Snapdragon W5 processor is also tipped to replace the dated Snapdragon 4100. The silicon should give the watch a needed battery life boost. Lastly, it may add real-time location tracking via the Find My Device network of Google.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a

Besides the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2, what else are you looking forward to from the Google event? Feel free to hit us up with your answers in the comment section.