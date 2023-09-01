Google Pixel 8 (Pro) Wouldn't Ditch the Physical SIM Slot

Apple's iPhone 14 (review) pioneered the eSIM-only design that removes the physical SIM tray, at least in the USA. It is expected that more manufacturers are going to adopt this. And recently, it was even rumored that the upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are planned to be offered only in eSIM version. But a new report suggests that Google is not following Apple's approach.

According to the sources cited by 9to5Google, the Pixel 8 series will carry over the eSIM plus a physical SIM slot of the Pixel 7 (review) and older Pixel devices. This refutes the recent findings that were proposed by developer Mishaal Rahman based on the most recent Pixel 8 render shared by OnLeaks.

Google's Pixel 8 features the Tensor G3 SoC with a nona-core processor. / © OnLeaks

However, it's unconfirmed whether this will be the case for the models that will be launched in the US since the eSIM-only iPhones are sold in the USA and not in other markets presently.

New Night Sight Video for the Pixel 8 Pro

Apart from the SIM design choice, the same source says that Google is introducing a new Night Sight video recording added to the stock camera app. It is said the mode is exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro and not on the smaller Pixel camera phone. With such note, these details are quite baffling considering the two shooters share camera hardware except on the telephoto sensor.

An earlier leaked indicated that Google will give the Pixel camera app a major UI overhaul which will be first available in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. As seen in the screenshots, the photo and video controls will be distinguished and inline with each mode compared to the older version.

Alleged camera UI on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro running Android 14 OS. / © Android Authority

Google announced yesterday that it is holding a Pixel event on October 5 where the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could debut. At the same time, it is believed the Pixel Watch 2 could be tagged along.

Do you think that it is the right time for more manufacturers to leave the physical SIM tray on their devices? Or do you still prefer having both embedded and the physical slot?