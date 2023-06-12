Google's Pixel 8 Could Become Exciting with these Camera Upgrades

If Google will follow its previous release schedules, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro should be launched in October. With a few months left on the table, more details about the duo are emerging. In a fresh report, it is alleged that the upcoming flagship Pixel camera phones are set to feature major imaging upgrades, particularly the Pro model.

Last year's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro we reviewed use a 50 MP GN1 primary sensor from Samsung. This is the same snapper that debuted with the Pixel 6 (Pro), meaning it's already particularly dated if compared to what's found in other flagship shooters.

Google Pixel 8 camera specs

According to Android Authority's Kamila Wojciechowska, who likely gathered the information inside from Google, the Pixel 8 series will debut with a GN2 camera. The sensor is not particularly new given it was introduced in 2021. However, the sensor has a handful of notable improvements over its predecessor such as a bigger size allowing to capture 30 percent more light that subsequently delivers better images in low light.

Another aspect of the 50 MP GN2 is the added support for 8K video recording, a feature that is not available in any Pixel models. The sensor is going to bring staggered HDR as well or an upgraded mode that reduces blur when stacking several shots to create a single HDR photo. This was first spotted in a leak at the end of 2022.

An alleged render of the Google Pixel 8 Pro. / © OnLeaks | edit by NextPit

Google Pixel 8 Pro to get a temperature sensor

In addition, the leaker speculated Google is fitting a thermometer along the rear camera module and it is exclusive on the Pixel 8 Pro. Currently, there is no solid use case for the component mentioned or how this will be integrated in the imaging side except for measuring the ambient temperature. Perhaps, the search giant could prepare something related to smart home use like triggering the thermostat at a specified temperature level.

Furthermore, it is believed that the Pixel 8 Pro carries a new 64 MP ultrawide camera, which is similar to the main shooter of Pixel 7a. Lastly, there is also a new ToF (time of flight) sensor for the Pro variant. Neither of these are expected to be shared with the standard Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8 processor

Apart from the camera, the Pixel 8 (Pro) will be equipped with the custom Tensor G3 chipset. The silicon is said to offer a new nona-core processor layout of 1+4+4 along with a Mali-G715 GPU that is compatible with ray tracing. The primary CPU core is helmed by a Cortex-X3 clocked at 3.0 GHz.

At the same time, the on-board storage is set to be a UFS 4.0, which is more efficient and faster than the UFS 3.1. The type of storage is found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 (review) and OnePlus 11 5G (review).

What do you think of these camera specifications of the Google Pixel 8 Pro? Would you plan on getting it if it does deliver this hardware? Tell us your answers in the comments.