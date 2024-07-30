Hot topics

With Google is set to launch the Pixel 9 in a couple of weeks from now, it doesn't mean that the spotlight will entirely on the new smartphone, but it also means that the Pixel 8 will get sizeable regular discounts. If you're scouting for one, you don't need to wait for the launch event as the current handset has dropped to its second-best price at $544 on Amazon.

This cuts the usual price of the Pixel 8 with 128 GB configuration by up to 22 percent. You can also pick from the three colorways of the device including the rose and hazel in addition to the black.

Why the Google Pixel 8 is worth it

Google's Pixel 8 (review) is not only a solid option for those who want a pure Android experience or a compact handset, but it is also an exceptional camera phone, which is true with many Pixel devices in the past. It takes photos and videos with well-preserved details and colors. The device also performs well in low light.

Apart from the top-class camera qualities, we also enjoy several AI features on it. There is a Best Take that lets you pick the best headshots of subjects and a new Magic Audio Editor to clean up audio from clips. More than these camera tricks, the Pixel 8 has an extended software support, ensuring major Android updates for up to 7 years.

Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a higher refresh rate and 2000 nits of peak brightness than Pixel 7. / © nextpit

The Pixel 8 itself features a much brighter 6.2-inch OLED display from the Pixel 7. Additionally, the panel is also bringing a refresh rate upgrade, resulting in smoother and more fluid animation when you're gaming or regularly browsing the web.

Beneath the display are internals headlined by a Tensor G3 SoC, which offers a significant processing speed improvement. There is also a slightly larger battery capacity that can now last more than a full day in moderate usage pattern.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 8 at this rate? Do you think it is now more recommendable? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
