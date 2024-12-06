Hot topics

Pixel 6, 7, and Fold Will Keep Getting More Features for Longer

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Pixel 6 6 Pro 6a
© HAKINMHAN / Shutterstock.com, Collage: nextpit
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima Writer

After hints of extended support for the Pixel 6 phones, Google confirmed on its support pages that the Pixel 6, 7, and Fold phones will get extra years of Android upgrades. It's not quite the same level of support as the newer models but it's still excellent news for Pixel customers. 

To recap, the Pixel 6, 7, and Fold models were originally promised three years of Android upgrades (plus 5 years of security upgrades). Now, the support page for the Pixel family update policy now lists five years for both.

Early signs of that change were noticed by the community when the Pixel 6 was listed on the Android 16 beta program. The phone is already past its three-year original support phase, so the phone owners had some hope they would still be getting new features to the original Tensor chip flagship.

Google Pixel 6
The original visor Pixel will get feature updates until October 2026. / © nextpit

In practice, the change means that the Pixel 6 should get not only Android 16 but also Android 17. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro should be supported until Android 18. The Pixel 7a and the original Google foldable, meanwhile, should get Android 19. That is, if Google doesn't change its development schedule once again, of course.

Things get a bit complicated in the case of the Pixel 6a, while the phone was announced in May 2022, it was released only in July. So, as the update policy starts from the sales start, and Google’s current plan for Android is to release new versions in the second quarter, the Pixel 6a should get the same Android 18 upgrade as the 7th-generation phones, and stop receiving Feature Drops in July 2027.

Google Pixel Fold photo for nextpit.com's review
The original Pixel Fold launched right before Google improved the update policy for the Pixel 8. / © nextpit

All in all, it is great news for owners of Pixel phones. The older Tensor models will not only get security updates but also all the features made available in both Android versions and the frequent Pixel Drops. Granted, OS updates are getting smaller and less exciting, but the new goodies brought in the intermediate updates are getting more and more feature-packed.

What do you think of this change? Would you delay a phone upgrade because of the news? Or would it make you more inclined to recommend an older Pixel to friends and family? Share your opinions in the comments below!

Source: Google

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing