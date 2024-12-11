Also read: Best Gemini AI features to try on your smartphone

Google continues enhancing Gemini by integrating it into more apps and services. However, its availability remains mostly limited to Google’s ecosystem. According to findings in the Android 16 developer beta , Gemini could gain deeper system-level integration through a new API. A recently surfaced list of apps provides insight into how Gemini’s cross-platform functionality might work.

In the latest beta version of the Google app, developers discovered that Google is working on integrating Gemini with third-party and OEM apps, including Samsung's Reminder app. This signals a significant expansion beyond Google’s own services.

In-App Gemini Control Coming to Android 16

Upon digging into the Reminder app (via Android Authority), it discovered several categories of apps and services that could gain Gemini-powered in-app features in Android 16. Notably, these features might not require separate extensions, streamlining the experience.

The list includes browsers, where users could use Gemini to navigate websites, manage tabs or bookmarks, and access browsing history. Email and calendar apps could allow tasks like creating and searching for emails or scheduling events. Additionally, Gemini could handle tasks in clock and note-taking apps.

On the media front, Gemini could assist with scanning documents and taking photos through the camera app. It may also help find videos, enable transcription, and manage media and albums within Google Photos.

Interestingly, Android 16's Gemini integration could also include support for Quick Share (formerly Nearby Share), enabling device detection and file sharing—features currently missing in the existing extension.

Browser:

Bookmark: Create, Find Bookmarks, Find Tabs, Get Histories, Show Site.

Tab: Update Bookmark.

Calendar:

Create Event.

Event: Find Events, Update Event.

Camera:

Scan Document.

Take Photo.

Clock:

Alarm: Create Alarm, Create Timer.

Day Pattern: Find Alarms, Find Timers, Set Day Pattern Field, Set Day Pattern List Field, Set Day Pattern Nullable Field, Update Alarm, Update Timer.

Email:

Account: Create Email Draft.

Email: Find Accounts, Find Emails, Send Email, Update Email.

Files:

File: Find Files.

Maps:

Directions Result.

Find: Directions, Places.

LatLng, Leg, Location, Opening Hours, Place, Route.

Messages:

Find Messages.

Forward Message.

Message: Reply Message, Send Message.

Music:

Create Personal Playlist.

Find Music Items.

Music Item: Update Personal Playlist.

Nearby Sharing:

Find Nearby Devices.

Nearby Device.

Share Files To Nearby Device.

Notes:

Folder: Create, Find.

Note: Create, Find.

Update Folder.

Persons:

Create Person.

Find Persons.

Person: Update Person.

Phone:

Accept Call.

Add To Blocklist.

Call.

Call Record.

Find Call Records.

Make Call.

Photos:

Album: Create Album, Find Albums, Find Media Items, Media Item, Set Media Item Filter, Straighten Media Item, Update Album, Update Media Item.

Tasks:

Create: Task Category, Task.

Find: Task Categories, Tasks.

Task: Task Category, Update Task Category, Update Task.

Types:

Attachment, Date, Date Time.

Video:

Find Videos.

Timed Text, Transcript, Video Item.

What does this mean for Android users?

While these functions appear to be basic, the findings suggest that Google is initiating the move to remove extensions in the core apps and services in Android 16. And more than these tools, it is safe to say that users will be given the option to use Gemini to non-Google apps such as in the case of Samsung.

What are your thoughts on Google integrating Gemini more deeply with apps? Do you think having the AI chatbot available throughout your Android device will be a useful addition? Let's discuss your answers.