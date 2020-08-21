For a limited time only: free apps of the week

This week, we have once again rounded a list of apps for you that are available for free - albeit for a limited time only. In both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, here are some free apps from various categories including games and productivity titles that are waiting for you.

Free apps for Android

Game Apps

Zombie City Defense 2 ( €2.19 ): This is a free app based on classic tower defense gameplay mechanics. You fight against zombies and not only are you tasked with saving your city, but you also carry the responsibility of saving the entire world from a zombie apocalypse.

Chuckie Egg 2017 HD ( €2.59 ): A classic tap-and-run game where you have to collect golden eggs with a cute chick, while avoiding your opponents.

iJuggle Pro ( €1.29 ): A game of patience where you have to juggle different items on your smartphone and beat your high score from round to round.

Free productivity apps

Buggy Backup Pro ( €6.49 ): An app manager with backup functionality. You can perform back ups of your backups, apps, system settings, contacts, and messages - where all information will be sent to a cloud service or storage location of your choice. All functions are also available via batch processing.